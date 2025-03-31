News 9

PPP criticizes DP for incitement

[Anchor]

The People Power Party immediately reacted to the Democratic Party's remarks about their "significant decision".

In particular, they harshly criticized the push for a bill to extend the term of constitutional judges, calling the very idea unconstitutional.

Lee Yoo-min reports.

[Report]

The People Power Party criticized the Democratic Party's push for the re-impeachment of acting President Han Duck-soo as effectively a confession of insurrection.

They argued that it is a dangerous idea that aims to dismantle the Cabinet and completely paralyze the executive branch.

[Shin Dong-wook/Spokesperson of the People Power Party: "What kind of reckless behavior is this? This is a declaration of war against the people, and this is indeed an attempt to overthrow the state and is insurrection."]

In response to the announcement of mass impeachment by first-term lawmakers of the Democratic Party, 44 first-term lawmakers from the ruling party also stepped forward.

They condemned the Democratic Party for lacking the qualifications of a public party, as they are trying to suspend the duties of acting President Han Duck-soo while ignoring the unprecedented damage from wildfires and pressing diplomatic and economic issues.

[Park Seong-hoon/Member of the People Power Party: "Completely paralyzing state affairs (by impeaching Cabinet members) is effectively declaring parliamentary dictatorship, a parliamentary coup."]

After filing a petition for the dissolution of the Democratic Party as an unconstitutional party, there were also strong calls for the resignation of first-term lawmakers of the Democratic Party, who betrayed the people, and for the dissolution of the National Assembly to prevent the Democratic Party's impeachment coup.

They also harshly criticized the Democratic Party's legislative push to extend the term of constitutional judges.

They claimed that the very idea is unconstitutional and that it was an attempt by Lee Jae-myung's faction to disrupt the constitution amid the chaos caused by the wildfires. The PPP urged the government to respond firmly and for judicial authorities to investigate.

The People Power Party plans to file complaints against the Democratic Party's first-term lawmakers and leader Lee Jae-myung to the police tomorrow (Mar. 31) on charges of inciting insurrection.

This is KBS News, Lee Yoo-min.

