Lee's fourth court summons on Mon.
[Anchor]
Lee Jae-myung, the leader of the Democratic Party, has been summoned as a witness in the trial regarding the Daejang-dong development allegations but has failed to appear three times.
The fines imposed by the court amount to several million won, and there is another trial scheduled for tomorrow (Mar. 31).
Whether he will attend this time or not, and how the court will respond, is reported by Lee Won-hee.
[Report]
Lee Jae-myung, the leader of the Democratic Party, has been selected as a witness in the trial of private developers involved in the Daejang-dong development allegations. The court had planned six witness examinations, but he has not attended three times so far, causing the trial to be delayed.
When he failed to appear for the first and second trials, the court imposed a fine of 3 million won.
When he did not show up for the third trial (Mar. 28) either, the court stated, "A summons was delivered, but there has been no additional notice of absence," and imposed a fine of 5 million won.
This is the maximum amount that can be imposed on a witness who fails to appear without a valid reason.
Lee's side claims that they submitted a notice of absence to the court on the 14th.
They cited busy parliamentary activities, multiple ongoing trials, and the prosecution's abuse of prosecutorial power as reasons.
During the second trial (Mar. 24), Lee attended a ceremony for the Democratic Party's tent headquarters in Gwanghwamun, and during the third trial (Mar. 28), he participated in a ceremony commemorating West Sea Defense Day at the Daejeon National Cemetery.
If a witness who has been fined continues to be absent, they may be detained for up to seven days.
The court has stated that it will observe the fourth trial scheduled for tomorrow (Mar. 31) before discussing the next steps.
KBS News, Lee Won-hee.
