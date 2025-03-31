News 9

Increase in infertility treatments

입력 2025.03.31 (01:43)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

To overcome the low birth rate crisis, support for couples with infertility is also important.

One in ten newborns is born through infertility treatment, and it has been reported that the number of treatments per year reaches 200,000.

The success rate of pregnancy significantly decreases when women reach their 40s.

This is a report by Hong Seong-hee.

[Report]

This is a woman in her 30s receiving infertility treatment.

After being diagnosed with decreased ovarian function, she gave up on natural conception.

[Infertility patient/Voice altered: "I didn't get married that early, so I started with artificial insemination, but it wasn't as easy as I thought."]

The number of infertility treatments has been increasing every year, surpassing 200,000 in 2022. (Source: Health Insurance Review and Assessment Service)

In just three years, it has increased by 37%.

About 78,000 people received treatment, with some individuals undergoing the procedure two or three times.

The average age was 37.9 years.

Most infertility treatments involve in vitro fertilization using test tubes, with an average success rate of 37%.

In particular, the success rate drops significantly when the women reach their 40s.

For those aged 40 to 44, the success rate is 26%, and it is only 6% after age 45.

This is because reproductive function declines significantly around the age of 40.

Experts recommend that both men and women undergo fertility tests before the age of 35 if they want to have children.

[Shin Ji-eun/Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Cha Hospital in Jamsil: "Not only the quantity of reproductive cells but also the aging of reproductive cells and the decrease in quality increase rapidly. The probability of having embryos with abnormal chromosomes rises..."]

In response to the serious low birth rate crisis, the government has been supporting infertility treatment costs regardless of income level since last year.

However, genetic testing and egg freezing, which are more common as age increases, are not covered by health insurance.

[Infertility patient/Voice altered: "I heard it (egg freezing) costs around 4 to 5 million won, so I hadn't even considered that."]

The total annual cost of infertility treatment is 260 billion won, with an average expenditure of about 1.8 million won per person.

This is KBS News, Hong Seong-hee.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Increase in infertility treatments
    • 입력 2025-03-31 01:43:51
    News 9
[Anchor]

To overcome the low birth rate crisis, support for couples with infertility is also important.

One in ten newborns is born through infertility treatment, and it has been reported that the number of treatments per year reaches 200,000.

The success rate of pregnancy significantly decreases when women reach their 40s.

This is a report by Hong Seong-hee.

[Report]

This is a woman in her 30s receiving infertility treatment.

After being diagnosed with decreased ovarian function, she gave up on natural conception.

[Infertility patient/Voice altered: "I didn't get married that early, so I started with artificial insemination, but it wasn't as easy as I thought."]

The number of infertility treatments has been increasing every year, surpassing 200,000 in 2022. (Source: Health Insurance Review and Assessment Service)

In just three years, it has increased by 37%.

About 78,000 people received treatment, with some individuals undergoing the procedure two or three times.

The average age was 37.9 years.

Most infertility treatments involve in vitro fertilization using test tubes, with an average success rate of 37%.

In particular, the success rate drops significantly when the women reach their 40s.

For those aged 40 to 44, the success rate is 26%, and it is only 6% after age 45.

This is because reproductive function declines significantly around the age of 40.

Experts recommend that both men and women undergo fertility tests before the age of 35 if they want to have children.

[Shin Ji-eun/Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Cha Hospital in Jamsil: "Not only the quantity of reproductive cells but also the aging of reproductive cells and the decrease in quality increase rapidly. The probability of having embryos with abnormal chromosomes rises..."]

In response to the serious low birth rate crisis, the government has been supporting infertility treatment costs regardless of income level since last year.

However, genetic testing and egg freezing, which are more common as age increases, are not covered by health insurance.

[Infertility patient/Voice altered: "I heard it (egg freezing) costs around 4 to 5 million won, so I hadn't even considered that."]

The total annual cost of infertility treatment is 260 billion won, with an average expenditure of about 1.8 million won per person.

This is KBS News, Hong Seong-hee.
홍성희
홍성희 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

하루종일 ‘진화율 99%’…힘겨웠던 주불 진화 선언

하루종일 ‘진화율 99%’…힘겨웠던 주불 진화 선언
불에 탄 주택만 3천여 채…<br>임시주거시설은 언제?

불에 탄 주택만 3천여 채…임시주거시설은 언제?
“필수만 추려 10조 추경”…<br>여·야 합의가 관건

“필수만 추려 10조 추경”…여·야 합의가 관건
야 “4월 1일까지 마은혁 임명 안하면 ‘중대결심’”

야 “4월 1일까지 마은혁 임명 안하면 ‘중대결심’”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.