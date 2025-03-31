Increase in infertility treatments

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



To overcome the low birth rate crisis, support for couples with infertility is also important.



One in ten newborns is born through infertility treatment, and it has been reported that the number of treatments per year reaches 200,000.



The success rate of pregnancy significantly decreases when women reach their 40s.



This is a report by Hong Seong-hee.



[Report]



This is a woman in her 30s receiving infertility treatment.



After being diagnosed with decreased ovarian function, she gave up on natural conception.



[Infertility patient/Voice altered: "I didn't get married that early, so I started with artificial insemination, but it wasn't as easy as I thought."]



The number of infertility treatments has been increasing every year, surpassing 200,000 in 2022. (Source: Health Insurance Review and Assessment Service)



In just three years, it has increased by 37%.



About 78,000 people received treatment, with some individuals undergoing the procedure two or three times.



The average age was 37.9 years.



Most infertility treatments involve in vitro fertilization using test tubes, with an average success rate of 37%.



In particular, the success rate drops significantly when the women reach their 40s.



For those aged 40 to 44, the success rate is 26%, and it is only 6% after age 45.



This is because reproductive function declines significantly around the age of 40.



Experts recommend that both men and women undergo fertility tests before the age of 35 if they want to have children.



[Shin Ji-eun/Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Cha Hospital in Jamsil: "Not only the quantity of reproductive cells but also the aging of reproductive cells and the decrease in quality increase rapidly. The probability of having embryos with abnormal chromosomes rises..."]



In response to the serious low birth rate crisis, the government has been supporting infertility treatment costs regardless of income level since last year.



However, genetic testing and egg freezing, which are more common as age increases, are not covered by health insurance.



[Infertility patient/Voice altered: "I heard it (egg freezing) costs around 4 to 5 million won, so I hadn't even considered that."]



The total annual cost of infertility treatment is 260 billion won, with an average expenditure of about 1.8 million won per person.



This is KBS News, Hong Seong-hee.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!