Wisdom breaks KIA's losing streak

[Anchor]



KIA, last season's champion in professional baseball, narrowly escaped a four-game losing streak, led by Wisdom, who hit home runs in three consecutive games against Ryu Hyun-jin.



Reporter Heo Sol-ji has the details.



[Report]



KIA struggled to find a breakthrough against the seasoned pitching of Hanwha's Ryu Hyun-jin.



The atmosphere changed dramatically with Wisdom's home run.



In the sixth inning, with KIA trailing by one run, Wisdom lifted a low pitch from Ryu Hyun-jin over the left field fence.



With Wisdom's performance, hitting home runs in three consecutive games at Daejeon's new ballpark, KIA gained momentum and added three more runs in the seventh inning, narrowly avoiding a four-game losing streak.



In the first inning, first base runner Lee Ji-young attempted to steal second but got caught in a rundown, dodging the opposing defense as he changed directions.



After going back and forth between first and second base for a staggering 20 seconds, he reached second base due to a defensive error and then laid down, gasping for breath.



The tenacious SSG defeated Kiwoom, and Moon Seung-won, who teamed up with Lee Ji-young, earned a starting win for the first time in 541 days.



[Moon Seung-won/SSG: "(Lee Ji-young) looked like he was struggling. He said he was really tired when he came into the locker room, that he was still out of breath until the third inning, and I hope he recovers well."]



Meanwhile, the KBO has decided to hold the upcoming three-game series between SSG and NC without spectators, starting Tuesday, for a follow-up safety inspection after a structural collapse incident injured fans at Changwon NC Park.



This is KBS News, Heo Sol-ji.



