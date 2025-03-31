Lee Jung-hoo's first hit, stolen base

동영상 고정 취소

In Major League Baseball, Lee Jung-hoo of the San Francisco Giants recorded his first hit of the season and also made a stolen base in the second game since Opening Day.



In the 3rd inning with one out and a runner on third base, Lee Jung-hoo's bat swung around quickly to produce his first hit of the season.



He hit a 149 km sinker from Cincinnati's starting pitcher Nick Lodolo, bringing the runner on third base home.



He accurately predicted when the pitcher would throw a low breaking ball and easily succeeded in his first stolen base of the season.



Watching in slow motion, one can't help but admire Lee Jung-hoo's timing at the start.



It was just the beginning when New York Yankees' leadoff hitter Goldschmidt hit a home run on the first pitch.



Both Bellinger in the second spot and Aaron Judge in the third spot also hit home runs on the first pitch, making the Yankees the first team in history to hit three home runs on the first three pitches.



