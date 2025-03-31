News 9

Korean players' matchup in EFL

A match between Korean players took place in the English Professional Football Championship.

Bae Jun-ho of Stoke City scored his third goal, while Yang Min-hyeok of QPR netted his debut goal.

The match drew attention as it featured the future of Korean football, Bae Jun-ho and Yang Min-hyeok.

In the 21st minute of the first half, Bae Jun-ho of Stoke City made a quick advance and shook the net with a technical left-footed non-stop shot.

It was his third goal of the season after a month!

Yang Min-hyeok of QPR watched BaekJun-ho's goal from the bench, then came on as a substitute at the start of the second half.

Then, in the 33rd minute of the second half, trailing 3-0, he scored a consolation goal with a left-footed shot.

This debut goal, just three months after moving to England, saved his team from a humiliating defeat.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.