News 9

Seo Chae-hyun makes cut for climbing

입력 2025.03.31 (02:27) 수정 2025.03.31 (02:28)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Seo Chae-hyun of sport climbing has been selected as a national representative this season, aiming to return to the world ranking number one in the lead discipline.

Reporter Shim Byeong-il has the details.

[Report]

The national selection competition for sport climbing was held in a late cold snap.

Seo Chae-hyun observes the climbing route alongside her senior, the original rock climbing queen Kim Ja-in.

Shortly after, she puts on her climbing shoes and warms up to prepare for the lead climbing.

With a time limit of 6 minutes, Seo Chae-hyun topped both preliminary climbs and showcased her overwhelming skills in the finals, securing her spot as the lead national representative.

Now wearing the Taegeuk mark again, Seo Chae-hyun is determined to return to the world ranking number one in her main event, the lead, and shake off the disappointments from the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

The lead and bouldering events are set to be separated in the 2028 LA Olympics, boosting her confidence in winning a medal.

[Seo Chae-hyun: "I feel that my dream of winning an Olympic medal has become more desperate, and I believe that if I prepare hard in the remaining time, I can achieve good results."]

The 38-year-old athlete and mother Kim Ja-in unfortunately made a mistake and failed to secure the Taegeuk mark.

In the men's category, to no surprise, star player Lee Do-hyun became the national representative in the lead discipline.

This is KBS News, Shim Byeong-il.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Seo Chae-hyun makes cut for climbing
    • 입력 2025-03-31 02:27:47
    • 수정2025-03-31 02:28:19
    News 9
[Anchor]

Seo Chae-hyun of sport climbing has been selected as a national representative this season, aiming to return to the world ranking number one in the lead discipline.

Reporter Shim Byeong-il has the details.

[Report]

The national selection competition for sport climbing was held in a late cold snap.

Seo Chae-hyun observes the climbing route alongside her senior, the original rock climbing queen Kim Ja-in.

Shortly after, she puts on her climbing shoes and warms up to prepare for the lead climbing.

With a time limit of 6 minutes, Seo Chae-hyun topped both preliminary climbs and showcased her overwhelming skills in the finals, securing her spot as the lead national representative.

Now wearing the Taegeuk mark again, Seo Chae-hyun is determined to return to the world ranking number one in her main event, the lead, and shake off the disappointments from the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

The lead and bouldering events are set to be separated in the 2028 LA Olympics, boosting her confidence in winning a medal.

[Seo Chae-hyun: "I feel that my dream of winning an Olympic medal has become more desperate, and I believe that if I prepare hard in the remaining time, I can achieve good results."]

The 38-year-old athlete and mother Kim Ja-in unfortunately made a mistake and failed to secure the Taegeuk mark.

In the men's category, to no surprise, star player Lee Do-hyun became the national representative in the lead discipline.

This is KBS News, Shim Byeong-il.
심병일
심병일 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

하루종일 ‘진화율 99%’…힘겨웠던 주불 진화 선언

하루종일 ‘진화율 99%’…힘겨웠던 주불 진화 선언
불에 탄 주택만 3천여 채…<br>임시주거시설은 언제?

불에 탄 주택만 3천여 채…임시주거시설은 언제?
“필수만 추려 10조 추경”…<br>여·야 합의가 관건

“필수만 추려 10조 추경”…여·야 합의가 관건
야 “4월 1일까지 마은혁 임명 안하면 ‘중대결심’”

야 “4월 1일까지 마은혁 임명 안하면 ‘중대결심’”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.