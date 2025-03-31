Seo Chae-hyun makes cut for climbing
[Anchor]
Seo Chae-hyun of sport climbing has been selected as a national representative this season, aiming to return to the world ranking number one in the lead discipline.
Reporter Shim Byeong-il has the details.
[Report]
The national selection competition for sport climbing was held in a late cold snap.
Seo Chae-hyun observes the climbing route alongside her senior, the original rock climbing queen Kim Ja-in.
Shortly after, she puts on her climbing shoes and warms up to prepare for the lead climbing.
With a time limit of 6 minutes, Seo Chae-hyun topped both preliminary climbs and showcased her overwhelming skills in the finals, securing her spot as the lead national representative.
Now wearing the Taegeuk mark again, Seo Chae-hyun is determined to return to the world ranking number one in her main event, the lead, and shake off the disappointments from the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.
The lead and bouldering events are set to be separated in the 2028 LA Olympics, boosting her confidence in winning a medal.
[Seo Chae-hyun: "I feel that my dream of winning an Olympic medal has become more desperate, and I believe that if I prepare hard in the remaining time, I can achieve good results."]
The 38-year-old athlete and mother Kim Ja-in unfortunately made a mistake and failed to secure the Taegeuk mark.
In the men's category, to no surprise, star player Lee Do-hyun became the national representative in the lead discipline.
This is KBS News, Shim Byeong-il.
