Korean Air Jumbos advance to finals
입력 2025.03.31 (02:27)
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[Anchor]
The men's professional volleyball team Korean Air has advanced to the championship finals, led by the duo of Russell and Jeong Ji-seok.
Russell, who resembles Queen's vocalist Freddie Mercury, has made an ambitious promise for victory.
Reporter Park Sun-woo has the story.
[Report]
Jeong Ji-seok's powerful serve lands perfectly in an open spot on the court.
After blocking an attack from the opponent's ace, Villena, he shows a fiery ceremony.
When Jeong Ji-seok faltered, Russell's high-flying spike came through.
After scoring by cleverly utilizing the blocking wall, Jeong Ji-seok embraced Russell.
[Commentary/Caster Kang Jun-hyung - Analyst Seok Jin-wook: "(Korean Air, with the newly joined Kyle Russell, is showing a different color.) He attacked, completely taking advantage of his strengths."]
Korean Air secured the third set after a deuce battle, achieving a 3-0 victory.
After losing the first match, the Korean Air players celebrated their advancement to the championship, and Russell, known as the 'Freddie Mercury of the court' thanks to his mustache, made a special promise for victory.
[Kyle Russell/Korean Air/22 points: "It's an amazing feeling. Making it to a final is always fantastic. This team is amazing. We played great tonight. So, I'm a horrible singer. If we win the championship, then I will sing."]
The championship match between Korean Air, aiming for a fifth consecutive title, and the dominant regular season champions Hyundai Capital will kick off on the first day of April.
KBS News, Park Sun-woo.
The men's professional volleyball team Korean Air has advanced to the championship finals, led by the duo of Russell and Jeong Ji-seok.
Russell, who resembles Queen's vocalist Freddie Mercury, has made an ambitious promise for victory.
Reporter Park Sun-woo has the story.
[Report]
Jeong Ji-seok's powerful serve lands perfectly in an open spot on the court.
After blocking an attack from the opponent's ace, Villena, he shows a fiery ceremony.
When Jeong Ji-seok faltered, Russell's high-flying spike came through.
After scoring by cleverly utilizing the blocking wall, Jeong Ji-seok embraced Russell.
[Commentary/Caster Kang Jun-hyung - Analyst Seok Jin-wook: "(Korean Air, with the newly joined Kyle Russell, is showing a different color.) He attacked, completely taking advantage of his strengths."]
Korean Air secured the third set after a deuce battle, achieving a 3-0 victory.
After losing the first match, the Korean Air players celebrated their advancement to the championship, and Russell, known as the 'Freddie Mercury of the court' thanks to his mustache, made a special promise for victory.
[Kyle Russell/Korean Air/22 points: "It's an amazing feeling. Making it to a final is always fantastic. This team is amazing. We played great tonight. So, I'm a horrible singer. If we win the championship, then I will sing."]
The championship match between Korean Air, aiming for a fifth consecutive title, and the dominant regular season champions Hyundai Capital will kick off on the first day of April.
KBS News, Park Sun-woo.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- Korean Air Jumbos advance to finals
-
- 입력 2025-03-31 02:27:47
[Anchor]
The men's professional volleyball team Korean Air has advanced to the championship finals, led by the duo of Russell and Jeong Ji-seok.
Russell, who resembles Queen's vocalist Freddie Mercury, has made an ambitious promise for victory.
Reporter Park Sun-woo has the story.
[Report]
Jeong Ji-seok's powerful serve lands perfectly in an open spot on the court.
After blocking an attack from the opponent's ace, Villena, he shows a fiery ceremony.
When Jeong Ji-seok faltered, Russell's high-flying spike came through.
After scoring by cleverly utilizing the blocking wall, Jeong Ji-seok embraced Russell.
[Commentary/Caster Kang Jun-hyung - Analyst Seok Jin-wook: "(Korean Air, with the newly joined Kyle Russell, is showing a different color.) He attacked, completely taking advantage of his strengths."]
Korean Air secured the third set after a deuce battle, achieving a 3-0 victory.
After losing the first match, the Korean Air players celebrated their advancement to the championship, and Russell, known as the 'Freddie Mercury of the court' thanks to his mustache, made a special promise for victory.
[Kyle Russell/Korean Air/22 points: "It's an amazing feeling. Making it to a final is always fantastic. This team is amazing. We played great tonight. So, I'm a horrible singer. If we win the championship, then I will sing."]
The championship match between Korean Air, aiming for a fifth consecutive title, and the dominant regular season champions Hyundai Capital will kick off on the first day of April.
KBS News, Park Sun-woo.
The men's professional volleyball team Korean Air has advanced to the championship finals, led by the duo of Russell and Jeong Ji-seok.
Russell, who resembles Queen's vocalist Freddie Mercury, has made an ambitious promise for victory.
Reporter Park Sun-woo has the story.
[Report]
Jeong Ji-seok's powerful serve lands perfectly in an open spot on the court.
After blocking an attack from the opponent's ace, Villena, he shows a fiery ceremony.
When Jeong Ji-seok faltered, Russell's high-flying spike came through.
After scoring by cleverly utilizing the blocking wall, Jeong Ji-seok embraced Russell.
[Commentary/Caster Kang Jun-hyung - Analyst Seok Jin-wook: "(Korean Air, with the newly joined Kyle Russell, is showing a different color.) He attacked, completely taking advantage of his strengths."]
Korean Air secured the third set after a deuce battle, achieving a 3-0 victory.
After losing the first match, the Korean Air players celebrated their advancement to the championship, and Russell, known as the 'Freddie Mercury of the court' thanks to his mustache, made a special promise for victory.
[Kyle Russell/Korean Air/22 points: "It's an amazing feeling. Making it to a final is always fantastic. This team is amazing. We played great tonight. So, I'm a horrible singer. If we win the championship, then I will sing."]
The championship match between Korean Air, aiming for a fifth consecutive title, and the dominant regular season champions Hyundai Capital will kick off on the first day of April.
KBS News, Park Sun-woo.
-
-
박선우 기자 bergkamp@kbs.co.kr박선우 기자의 기사 모음
-
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.