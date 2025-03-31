Korean Air Jumbos advance to finals

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The men's professional volleyball team Korean Air has advanced to the championship finals, led by the duo of Russell and Jeong Ji-seok.



Russell, who resembles Queen's vocalist Freddie Mercury, has made an ambitious promise for victory.



Reporter Park Sun-woo has the story.



[Report]



Jeong Ji-seok's powerful serve lands perfectly in an open spot on the court.



After blocking an attack from the opponent's ace, Villena, he shows a fiery ceremony.



When Jeong Ji-seok faltered, Russell's high-flying spike came through.



After scoring by cleverly utilizing the blocking wall, Jeong Ji-seok embraced Russell.



[Commentary/Caster Kang Jun-hyung - Analyst Seok Jin-wook: "(Korean Air, with the newly joined Kyle Russell, is showing a different color.) He attacked, completely taking advantage of his strengths."]



Korean Air secured the third set after a deuce battle, achieving a 3-0 victory.



After losing the first match, the Korean Air players celebrated their advancement to the championship, and Russell, known as the 'Freddie Mercury of the court' thanks to his mustache, made a special promise for victory.



[Kyle Russell/Korean Air/22 points: "It's an amazing feeling. Making it to a final is always fantastic. This team is amazing. We played great tonight. So, I'm a horrible singer. If we win the championship, then I will sing."]



The championship match between Korean Air, aiming for a fifth consecutive title, and the dominant regular season champions Hyundai Capital will kick off on the first day of April.



KBS News, Park Sun-woo.



