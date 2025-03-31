[News Today] Homeless victims still in despair

입력 2025-03-31 15:41:31 수정 2025-03-31 15:42:19





[LEAD]

After some intense ten days, firefighters have finally subdued the most severe wildfire in history. The flames are out, but many victims now face the stark reality of having no homes to return to. Local authorities are working on relocation plans, including temporary housing, but the timeline remains uncertain.



[REPORT]

This man has run an orchard for 17 years.



As the wildfire engulfed the village on March 25th, he had to evacuate without stopping by his home.



All that remains after the blaze is a pile of ashes.



Some 40 out of 65 homes in this village were destroyed in the fire.



Yun Wun-yong/ Uiseong-gun resident

Spring is the busiest time of the year for farmers. So they should take care of our homes and meals first.



Over 3,300 houses were burned down, leaving some 3,700 displaced residents. The Gyeongsangbuk-do provincial government set up temporary shelters at training centers and resorts.



Shin Dong-gyu/ Andong resident

The main house was gone. I cried seeing the house where my ancestors are remembered in ruin.



Starting in Andong, 100 mobile temporary homes were provided, but it isn't certain when people can move in.



During the Uljin fire three years ago, it took about a month for displaced residents to move into temporary housing.



Gyeongsangbuk-do Prov. Gov't Official/ (VOICE MODIFIED)

Water supply systems are needed, but the local governments don't have the time to select suitable sites because of the fires.



Five local governments, including Andong and Uiseong-gun, have set up a joint memorial altar for mourners to remember the residents killed in the fire.