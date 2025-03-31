News Today

[News Today] Aid for firefighters, victims

[LEAD]
Wildfires have left communities reeling, but help is pouring in from across the nation. Displaced victims find shelter, while firefighters enjoy free meals, a collective gesture of support in these tough times.

[REPORT]
A highway rest area in Danyang, Chungcheongbuk-do Province.

A notice says it offers free meals and coffee to firefighters mobilized from across the nation to join operations to extinguish the wildfires

Kim Tae-rim/ Highway rest area employee
Seeing them exhausted, we want to give some help by providing free meals.

A hotel provided 60 guest rooms without hesitation to wildfire victims who could not get into overcrowded shelters.

Nearly 200 people, including public officials participating in relief efforts for the fire victims, could stay there comfortably for five days.

Chung Rae-kyung/ Chief of hotel in Andong
Our restaurant on the second floor offers meals in the morning and evening.
They express a great deal of appreciation. Also my staffers and I feel proud.

Most of the fire victims are seniors so their health is another source of concern.

Traditional Korean medicine doctors took part in a volunteer program to provide medical services and massage for free.

With a truckful of medical supplies, pharmacists also came to help displaced victims and volunteer workers.

Kwon Young-hee/ Chair, Korean Pharmaceutical Association
There is a great demand for medicines for indigestion and cold. They also want therapy patches a lot. It is because most of them are of advanced age.

Fire victims had to leave their homes hurriedly with nothing. They find great solace even in small warm snacks provided by volunteers.

Kim Chi-hak/ Pohang resident
They were deeply appreciative, pleased and touched. It's not what we provide
but the willingness to provide support that gives them strength.

Humanitarian aid and help are pouring from across the nation to support the victims suffering serious damage caused by the destructive, devastating fire.

