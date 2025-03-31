[News Today] Gov’t proposes KRW 10 tn extra budget

The government has proposed pushing for a supplementary budget. This marks a shift from its previous stance of achieving bipartisan agreement first. Facing severe economic downturns and unprecedented wildfire damage, the decision reflects an urgent need for action. The proposal focuses on areas with minimal disagreement, with a budget of 10 trillion won.



The government has proposed a supplementary budget worth 10 trillion won, or some 6.8 billion U.S. dollars.



Ditching its previous stance seeking a bipartisan agreement first, the government moved forward to propose the supplementary budget bill.



Noting the worst-ever wildfire damage and the U.S.' reciprocal tariffs expected to go into effect from April 2, the government said the nation is faced with a crisis both at home and abroad.



Choi Sang-mok/ Deputy Prime Minister for Economy

Beyond utilizing the existing usable resources, additional funds should be injected quickly.



This supplementary budget focuses on three areas: wildfire recovery, trade response, and public welfare support.



The amount is smaller than the ruling party's call for 15 trillion won, or 10.1 billion dollars and the opposition’s demand for 35 trillion won, or nearly 23.8 billion dollars.



It focuses only on essential areas with minimal disagreement between rival parties.



Given the urgency, the government also urged the parties against any increases that could delay discussions.



Choi Sang-mok/ Deputy Prime Minister for Economy

Pushing increases for disputed or unrelated projects could lead to indefinite delays due to political conflict.



The ruling party welcomed the government's move. The opposition said it's too late, vowing to review it closely.



The government aims to have the supplementary budget proposal pass the National Assembly next month.



The speed of the execution of the extra budget depends on how quickly the rival parties will reach an agreement on project details and ways to raise funds, like issuing state bonds.