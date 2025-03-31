News Today

[News Today] Aftermath of jet misfiring

[LEAD]
Victims of the recent wildfire aren't alone in their suffering. Those affected by the accidental fighter jet bombing in Pocheon on the 6th share similar devastation. In many areas, the damage is so severe that mere restoration isn't enough, they have to go through complete rebuilding.

[REPORT]
The accidental bombing of Pocheon was like a bolt out of the blue.

38 civilians were injured, and 190 buildings were destroyed.

About 20 days after the accident, the residents still struggle to return to normalcy.

Because of the explosion, the doors won't open properly.

Yoo Keum-yeol / Pocheon resident
It's very hard to open it now.

The ceiling was wrapped in a plastic sheet after it caved in.

Yoo Keum-yeol / Pocheon resident
The ceiling sank, so I covered it with plastic sheet.

Another ruined house has yet to be restored. Cleaning up glass shards has become a daily routine.

Pocheon resident/
There's broken glass in the rice too. I had to throw it away. I sprinkled
decomposed granite on my lawn, because the glass shards are dangerous.

Residents whose homes have been destroyed completely are still staying in a shelter, and no one knows when they will be able to return home.

Nam Myung-ye / Pocheon resident
Nobody is telling us what's next. It's frustrating. We can't sleep.

Those who cannot work because of injuries are worried about how they'll make a living.

Victim of jet misfiring/
Because of the accident, I only get 70% of my wage through this month's
compensation. Will the remaining 30% be paid by the defense ministry?

Complete restoration is expected to take a while.

The residents of the bombed area will likely continue to experience inconveniences for the time being.

