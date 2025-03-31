News Today

[News Today] Medical students start to return

[LEAD]
Medical students are returning after a year-long, steadfast leave, signaling a collapse in their solid alliance for collective leave. Will the return of these students finally resolve the dispute between the medical sector and government? We have the details.

[REPORT]
Seoul National University and Yonsei University were the first ones to break away from the collective leave of absence of medical students.

Since then, medical students from Korea University, Ulsan University, Catholic University and Sungkyunkwan University have also decided to return to class.

Other medical colleges are trying to persuade their students to do the same by postponing the registration deadlines or relaxing the expulsion criteria.

Prof. Kang Hee-kyung/ SNU College of Medicine
I welcome them and want to give them warm hugs. We should work together
so that they can become good doctors.

Even with medical students returning, tensions remain.

They stand to clash with the government and colleges, which said that taking leave of absence or refusing to come to class after registering cannot be accepted as returning to class.

The Korean Medical Association, which should mediate the two sides, appears to be avoiding the conflict, saying they respect the students' choices.

Kim Sung-geun / Spokesperson, Korean Medical Association
Colleges are taking different stances. We can't demand a unified stance from them since school environments vary.

Also, it isn't clear when roughly ten thousand trainee doctors who resigned would return. They're another key actor in the medical dispute.

Park Dan, the head of the Korea Intern Resident Association, condemned the returning students on social media, saying "What can you do without preparing to give up an arm?"

He also posted a comment from a Pusan National University medical school graduate that said "medical students are not alone" to encourage them to keep fighting.

The education ministry plans to set next year's medical college admissions quota at the pre-expansion level of 3,058 once 40 medical colleges have enough returning students to allow for normal education.

