[News Today] Infertility treatment cases soar

It has been found that one in ten newborns is born through fertility treatments. The annual number of procedures reach 200,000.



This woman in her 30s is receiving infertility treatment.



After she was told her ovarian function was insufficient, she gave up on the possibility of natural conception.



Infertility patient/ (VOICE MODIFIED)

I got married late. I've started artificial insemination treatment, but it's not easy.



The number of infertility treatment cases has been growing by the year, surpassing 200,000 in 2022.



In just three years, they surged by 37%.



Some 78,000 people underwent infertility treatment, meaning each person received it two or three times.



The median age was 37.9.



Most of the infertility procedures were in vitro fertilization.



The average success rate was 37%.



However, the success rate plummets for those who are over 40.



It was just 26% in the 40-44 age group, and only 6% for those who were 45 and older.



That's because reproductive function declines rapidly around the age of 40.



Experts recommend that men and women who want to have children undergo fertility checkups before the age of 35 at the latest.



Prof. Shin Ji-eun / CHA Medical Center

The quantity of reproductive cells plunges. They age and their quality deteriorates

rapidly. Chances of developing an embryo with abnormal chromosomes rises.



Due to the nation's plunging birth rate, the government has been providing funding for infertility treatment since last year regardless of income level.



However, genetic testing and egg freezing, which are mostly used by older patients, are not covered by health insurance.



Infertility patient/ (VOICE MODIFIED)

I heard egg freezing costs KRW 4-5 mn. I haven't even considered it.



A survey shows that annual infertility treatment costs reached 260 billion won or around 177 million dollars, which translates to around 1.8 million won or 1,220 dollars per person.