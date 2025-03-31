[News Today] G-Dragon’s 1st concert in 8 yrs

News Today





Singer G-Dragon held his first solo concert in eight years. But the performance was delayed, leading to an apology from his agency. Here's more.



G-Dragon's solo concert Ubermensch in Korea was held on Saturday and Sunday at Goyang Stadium in Goyang, Gyeonggi-do Province.



This was G-Dragon's first solo concert since 2017.



The event was clearly grabbing public attention as demonstrated by how sixty-thousand tickets sold out quickly.



G-Dragon was applauded for his dazzling stage performance and a donation of 300 million won or around 204 thousand dollars out of the proceeds to help with wildfire relief efforts.



But there were some disappointments as the concerts were delayed on both days.



The first concert was supposed to begin at 6:30 p.m.



But it was delayed for 73 minutes with the first act starting at 7:43 p.m.



His management agency issued an official statement that said the decision was made to ensure audience safety from strong winds and bad weather conditions.



The agency also expressed gratitude and issued an apology to the fans who waited for the concerts.



Meanwhile, G-Dragon is slated to hold concerts at eight cities in seven Asian countries, including Japan, the Philippines, and Macao, starting in May.