Emergency measures for the vulnerable

[Anchor]

It has been reported that more than 70% of the residents who died in the forest fire in the North Gyeongsang region were those of vulnerable groups, such as the elderly over eighty years old or people with disabilities.

There seems to be a need to establish a response system on how to assist them in emergency situations.

Reporter Choi Bo-kyu has the story.

[Report]

In a village shrouded in smoke from the forest fire, firefighters rush through the alleys.

[“Come out!”]

They hurriedly evacuate an elderly person who doesn't know what to do and is waiting at home.

[“Hurry up! Just come here, come!”]

The firefighters rescued a total of 10 people, including carrying a 90-year-old elderly on their back.

North Gyeongsang Province is a region with a large elderly population. What was the situation in other villages?

The average age of residents in this village is in their 70s, and only 3 out of 16 households have a private vehicle.

If it weren't for the young people who helped, many residents would have found it difficult to escape on their own.

[Park Sang-jae/Noth Gyeongsang Province Cheongsong-gun Jinbo-myeon: “In the case of this grandmother, she has difficulty with mobility, so if we didn't take her in our car, she would have died here, all of them would have died.”]

In North Gyeongsang Province, 24 village residents have died due to the forest fire in Cheongsong and Yeongdeok.

Among them, 2 were in their 70s, and 15 were in their 80s and 90s, with 71% of them unable to escape on their own due to dementia or disabilities, or being over 80 years old.

The village patrol teams operated by local governments were also insufficient in the face of large forest fires.

[Chae Hee-moon/Professor of Forest Environment Protection at Kangwon University: “The most important thing is that there needs to be education and training for the elderly. They need to know exactly where to evacuate.”]

The unprecedented loss of life caused by the North Gyeongsang Province forest fire indicates that there is a need to improve the response system in rural areas, including providing transportation and evacuation sites for vulnerable groups.

This is KBS News, Choi Bo-kyu.

