Probe begins into point of ignition

[Anchor]



The investigation into who caused the recent wildfire in Uiseong and how it started is now underway in earnest.



Today (Mar. 31), a joint investigation was conducted around the initial ignition point near the cemetery in Anpyeong-myeon, and the police are also looking into the wildfire that occurred in a fruit orchard in Angye-myeon.



Reporter Lee Ji-eun has the details.



[Report]



The wildfire in Uiseong-gun, which began on the morning of the 22nd, started around the cemetery in Anpyeong-myeon, North Gyeongsang Province.



The police, the National Forensic Service, and fire authorities are thoroughly examining the area as part of the joint investigation.



Drones were deployed to confirm the direction of the fire's spread.



[Kim Gyu-eun/Team Leader of the Criminal Investigation Unit 1, North Gyeongsang Police Agency: "We are identifying the initial ignition point and the cause of the fire. And because the fire spread across North Gyeongsang Province, we also investigated the direction of the fire."]



The North Gyeongsang Province wildfire is believed to have started when someone attempted to burn the tree that grew on a grave with a lighter.



[Kim Jeong-ho/Mayor of the village where the fire was first witnessed: "I tried to stop them from escaping after starting the fire. When I arrived at the scene to put out the fire, I found a lighter and other items in the woods."]



The police have booked a man in his 50s for starting the fire without detention and plan to summon him for questioning once the investigation results are available in 2 to 3 weeks.



An investigation has also begun into the fire that occurred in Angye-myeon, Uiseong-gun, in the afternoon of the same day.



In the fruit orchard in Angye-myeon, a wildfire is suspected to have been caused by garbage burning.



This wildfire spread towards the city center of Andong and Hahoe Village, causing significant damage.



The police, who received the case from Uiseong-gun, plan to investigate the orchard's personnel for violations of the Forest Protection Act.



[Uiseong-gun Official/Voice Altered: "We impose fines on people who burn fields and ditches, but the scale is too large for us to handle, and we actually need police assistance."]



Meanwhile, the wildfire that occurred in Geumseong-myeon, Uiseong-gun, on the same day will be investigated by the local government as the damage did not spread significantly.



This is KBS News, Lee Ji-eun.



