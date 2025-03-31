Fire extinguishing efforts continue

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The aftermath of the worst forest fire that swept through the Yeongnam region is still ongoing.



The fire in Sancheong and Hadong, which was finally contained after ten days, is still in a situation where we cannot be at ease.



Firefighters are battling deep and rugged mountain terrain, thick layers of leaf litter, and strong winds, continuing efforts today to extinguish the remaining embers.



Reporter Park Gi-won has the story.



[Report]



At the foot of Gugoksan, where firefighting operations are in full swing, helicopters are pouring water.



Just when it seems the smoke is subsiding, it rises again.



This is because embers remain under the thick layer of leaf litter, up to 1 meter deep.



[Park Chang-hyun/Western Regional Forest Service Aerial Firefighting Team: "There are tree roots and other materials tangled underneath, causing the fire to continue. Even if we spray water from above, the wind quickly carries it away and it dries up."]



On a steep slope of 40 degrees with no access roads, firefighters are manually removing leaves and tree stumps to extinguish the fire.



The path to where the embers are located is so steep that they have to hold on the firefighting hose to climb up.



They need to carry the hose connected to the water truck an additional 400 meters.



["Start the water spraying, and please space the hose connections 5 meters apart."]



Even seasoned firefighters are becoming exhausted from the embers that reignite repeatedly.



[Yang Su-man/Western Regional Forest Service Special Firefighting Team: "(If the embers) are not cleared, we need to continue extinguishing efforts until the next day. So, it seems that the urgent issue is to ensure we can rest when we come back after extinguishing them the next day."]



The strong winds blowing through the valley are also reviving the embers.



Today (Mar 31), more than 600 firefighting personnel and 13 helicopters were deployed to the Sancheong fire site.



Forest authorities are installing firefighting hoses in the Gugoksan area to supply water, continuing the final battle towards complete extinguishment.



This is KBS News, Park Gi-won.



