News 9

Farmers hit by forest fire

입력 2025.03.31 (23:53)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The disaster victims who have lost their means of living due to the forest fire are still facing problems, and the future looks bleak.

It is now the farming season, but there are almost no saplings, farming equipment, or anything else available.

Reporter Kim Ji-hong reports.

[Report]

The apple orchard is charred black. At a time when petals should be blooming on the trees, not a single tree remains intact.

Even the 1.8 tons of apples stored in the cold storage have turned to ashes.

[Hwang Kyung-sik/Cheongsong-gun, Gyeongbuk Province: "Now we are in a situation where there is no harvest but we have to keep investing. Moreover, we cannot find saplings. So we cannot plant trees."]

Even if they try to spray medicine on the few surviving trees and plant new saplings, the farming equipment needed for the work has also burned down.

["((Are there more damaged farming machines?) There are many damaged machines. Transplanters, binders, cultivators."]

They are worried not only about their immediate livelihood but also about income for the coming years.

[Kim Gi-seop/Cheongsong-gun, Gyeongbuk Province: "The cow has been burned, and the calf cannot drink milk and is just sitting there. We cannot treat it, and all the medicine has burned."]

In Cheongsong, which shipped about 75,000 tons of apples, accounting for about 10% of the national apple production last year, 202 hectares of apple orchards have been damaged.

However, compensation for the damages is still far off.

Disaster support funds following the declaration of a special disaster area must first be based on damage assessments, but this has just begun.

In fact, the crop disaster insurance subscription rate in the Gyeongbuk region is less than 50%.

[Sung Jin-wook/Andong, Gyeongbuk Province: "There is no place to stay right now, and it is quite frustrating. Farming equipment is the most urgent. I hope the government can quickly provide support for farming equipment."]

Gyeongsangbuk-do Province has decided to urgently provide 60 farming machines in the Cheongsong area and expand this to other regions.

KBS News Kim Ji-hong.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Farmers hit by forest fire
    • 입력 2025-03-31 23:53:55
    News 9
[Anchor]

The disaster victims who have lost their means of living due to the forest fire are still facing problems, and the future looks bleak.

It is now the farming season, but there are almost no saplings, farming equipment, or anything else available.

Reporter Kim Ji-hong reports.

[Report]

The apple orchard is charred black. At a time when petals should be blooming on the trees, not a single tree remains intact.

Even the 1.8 tons of apples stored in the cold storage have turned to ashes.

[Hwang Kyung-sik/Cheongsong-gun, Gyeongbuk Province: "Now we are in a situation where there is no harvest but we have to keep investing. Moreover, we cannot find saplings. So we cannot plant trees."]

Even if they try to spray medicine on the few surviving trees and plant new saplings, the farming equipment needed for the work has also burned down.

["((Are there more damaged farming machines?) There are many damaged machines. Transplanters, binders, cultivators."]

They are worried not only about their immediate livelihood but also about income for the coming years.

[Kim Gi-seop/Cheongsong-gun, Gyeongbuk Province: "The cow has been burned, and the calf cannot drink milk and is just sitting there. We cannot treat it, and all the medicine has burned."]

In Cheongsong, which shipped about 75,000 tons of apples, accounting for about 10% of the national apple production last year, 202 hectares of apple orchards have been damaged.

However, compensation for the damages is still far off.

Disaster support funds following the declaration of a special disaster area must first be based on damage assessments, but this has just begun.

In fact, the crop disaster insurance subscription rate in the Gyeongbuk region is less than 50%.

[Sung Jin-wook/Andong, Gyeongbuk Province: "There is no place to stay right now, and it is quite frustrating. Farming equipment is the most urgent. I hope the government can quickly provide support for farming equipment."]

Gyeongsangbuk-do Province has decided to urgently provide 60 farming machines in the Cheongsong area and expand this to other regions.

KBS News Kim Ji-hong.
김지홍
김지홍 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

역대 최악의 산불…피해 규모 1조 원 넘을 듯

역대 최악의 산불…피해 규모 1조 원 넘을 듯
밀집한 소나무 숲이 피해 키워 …‘숲 체질’ 개선해야

밀집한 소나무 숲이 피해 키워 …‘숲 체질’ 개선해야
여야 압박에 헌재 “신중하고 최대한 빨리”…‘임기연장 법안’ 공방

여야 압박에 헌재 “신중하고 최대한 빨리”…‘임기연장 법안’ 공방
[단독] “기출문제 줄테니 샤워 장면 보여줘”…직원 성비위 못 막은 서교공

[단독] “기출문제 줄테니 샤워 장면 보여줘”…직원 성비위 못 막은 서교공
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.