Farmers hit by forest fire

[Anchor]



The disaster victims who have lost their means of living due to the forest fire are still facing problems, and the future looks bleak.



It is now the farming season, but there are almost no saplings, farming equipment, or anything else available.



Reporter Kim Ji-hong reports.



[Report]



The apple orchard is charred black. At a time when petals should be blooming on the trees, not a single tree remains intact.



Even the 1.8 tons of apples stored in the cold storage have turned to ashes.



[Hwang Kyung-sik/Cheongsong-gun, Gyeongbuk Province: "Now we are in a situation where there is no harvest but we have to keep investing. Moreover, we cannot find saplings. So we cannot plant trees."]



Even if they try to spray medicine on the few surviving trees and plant new saplings, the farming equipment needed for the work has also burned down.



["((Are there more damaged farming machines?) There are many damaged machines. Transplanters, binders, cultivators."]



They are worried not only about their immediate livelihood but also about income for the coming years.



[Kim Gi-seop/Cheongsong-gun, Gyeongbuk Province: "The cow has been burned, and the calf cannot drink milk and is just sitting there. We cannot treat it, and all the medicine has burned."]



In Cheongsong, which shipped about 75,000 tons of apples, accounting for about 10% of the national apple production last year, 202 hectares of apple orchards have been damaged.



However, compensation for the damages is still far off.



Disaster support funds following the declaration of a special disaster area must first be based on damage assessments, but this has just begun.



In fact, the crop disaster insurance subscription rate in the Gyeongbuk region is less than 50%.



[Sung Jin-wook/Andong, Gyeongbuk Province: "There is no place to stay right now, and it is quite frustrating. Farming equipment is the most urgent. I hope the government can quickly provide support for farming equipment."]



Gyeongsangbuk-do Province has decided to urgently provide 60 farming machines in the Cheongsong area and expand this to other regions.



KBS News Kim Ji-hong.



