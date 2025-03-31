News 9

Fire victims face cancellation fees

입력 2025.03.31 (23:54)

[Anchor]

The disaster victims who lost their homes to the forest fire are in a truly dire situation.

And when they tried to cancel their internet or water purifier services installed in their burned homes, some companies demanded cancellation fees, causing more suffering to the victims.

This is Kang Na-ru reporting.

[Report]

On the 25th, as the Andong forest fire was spreading.

["The embers are falling now. We have to go. The embers, the embers... we have to go, we have to go."]

This village, located between mountain peaks, also suffered significant damage.

This is a house that was swept away by the forest fire.

As you can see, the glass windows are shattered, and a huge metal plate is bent like taffy.

A resident who evacuated to escape the flames called the telecommunications company to cancel their internet service and heard an unexpected response.

They were told that if they wanted to terminate the contract instead of temporarily suspending it, they would have to pay a cancellation fee.

[Lee Ji-hye/Family of forest fire victim: "We can't just keep it on hold indefinitely when we don't even have a place to go. I mean, that's why we want to cancel it..."]

The terms and conditions of the telecommunications company state that in the case of disaster damage, customers can cancel their internet service without a cancellation fee.

This provision was included in the terms two years ago after the flood in Yecheon, North Gyeongsang Province, but proper guidance is not being provided on-site.

Another resident from a different affected area tried to cancel their water purifier rental service, and was also notified of a cancellation fee.

[Water purifier company staff/voice altered: "There hasn't been any separate notice regarding special disaster areas, so in this case, they said it should be processed as a cancellation of loss."]

[Resident requesting water purifier cancellation/voice altered: "I'm currently out here in a situation where I don't even have a spoon or chopsticks, and they are asking for a cancellation fee of 1 million won..."]

The irresponsible responses from some companies are adding suffering to the residents who have already lost their homes.

This is KBS News Kang Na-ru.

  Fire victims face cancellation fees
    입력 2025-03-31 23:54:05
    News 9
