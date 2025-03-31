Discord over supplementary budget

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The government has officially announced a supplementary budget of 10 trillion won for the recovery from the recent wildfires, but there are stark differences in positions between the ruling and opposition parties in the National Assembly for the approval of this budget.



The opposition party claims that the proposed amount is grossly insufficient and demands an increase, while the ruling party insists on addressing urgent issues first and discussing the rest separately.



This is Bang Jun-won reporting.



[Report]



The floor leaders of both parties met to discuss the supplementary budget and the schedule for the plenary session.



The Democratic Party criticized the government's supplementary budget plan as being empty and lacking substance.



[Park Chan-dae/Democratic Party Floor Leader: "The scale is grossly insufficient to revive people's livelihoods and the economy. Wee need a practical and bold supplementary budget proposal, not one that's in pieces like urine driblets..."]



The People Power Party demanded that the supplementary budget, which only addresses urgent issues without any contentious points, be processed first.



[Kwon Seong-dong/People Power Party Floor Leader: "I would like to say that we have prepared a supplementary budget for wildfire damage and other urgent matters. We need to hold separate discussions for the parts where both parties have demands..."]



There was also a power struggle over titles.



[Park Chan-dae/Democratic Party Floor Leader: "I urge the immediate impeachment of Yoon Suk Yeol in accordance with the Constitution and law."]



[Kwon Seong-dong/People Power Party Floor Leader: "If we keep calling him just Lee Jae-myung, would you all remain silent?"]



There were also disputes over the reduction of the contingency fund.



There were claims that there is insufficient budget for the recovery from wildfire damage due to a lack of contingency funds.



[Kwon Young-se/People Power Party Emergency Response Committee Chair: "Even if we try to use the disaster and emergency response funds scattered across various ministries, we can only gather about 1 trillion won at most..."]



The government and the ruling party rebutted that they are engaging in wordplay regarding the contingency fund.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader: "A total of 3.56 trillion won can be executed immediately. They are not even using that so what supplementary budget are they talking about..."]



An provisional session of the National Assembly will begin on the 4th of next month, but the schedule for the plenary session has not yet been agreed upon.



With many variables, such as the sentencing schedule for President Yoon and the appointment of candidate Ma Eun-hyuk, it remains uncertain whether the supplementary budget negotiations will make progress.



This is KBS News, Bang Jun-won reporting.



