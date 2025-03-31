Myanmar rescue operations obstructed

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Now, let's connect with KBS correspondent on the ground in Myanmar to get more details on the situation.



Correspondent Jeong Yoon-seop, you are on your way to Mandalay, which has been affected by the earthquake. Where exactly are you?



[Reporter]



Yes, I am currently in a small village on the outskirts of Naypyidaw, the capital of Myanmar.



Here, some houses have collapsed and roads have been damaged, leaving clear signs of the earthquake's impact everywhere.



This area can be described as a midway point on the route from Yangon, known as Myanmar's largest city, to Mandalay, which has directly suffered from the earthquake.



The journey to this location was not easy.



Due to the earthquake, many roads were misaligned or twisted, and while some areas were under repair, there were also many places that have been neglected.



There were several spots where the ground next to the road had cracked, making it dangerous for residents to pass through, and I could also see a small temple beside the road that had collapsed.



The situation is even more severe as we head further north towards Mandalay.



[Anchor]



While the road conditions are a problem, I hear that communication is unstable. Doesn't that hinder rescue operations?



[Reporter]



Yes, that's correct.



One of the most important things during such disasters is communication.



However, the communication here is very unstable. I am even worried that this broadcast may not go smoothly.



In particular, the Myanmar military has cut off internet access in various places for internal control, and the number of areas affected by the earthquake has increased.



With poor road and communication conditions, it is inevitable that rescue teams will face difficulties in moving and supplying relief materials.



On the move, we could see large buses and ambulances carrying rescue teams, but there is growing concern about whether they can reach Mandalay in time.



This has been Jeong Yoon-seop reporting from Naypyidaw, Myanmar for KBS News.



