News 9

Myanmar rescue operations obstructed

입력 2025.03.31 (23:54)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Now, let's connect with KBS correspondent on the ground in Myanmar to get more details on the situation.

Correspondent Jeong Yoon-seop, you are on your way to Mandalay, which has been affected by the earthquake. Where exactly are you?

[Reporter]

Yes, I am currently in a small village on the outskirts of Naypyidaw, the capital of Myanmar.

Here, some houses have collapsed and roads have been damaged, leaving clear signs of the earthquake's impact everywhere.

This area can be described as a midway point on the route from Yangon, known as Myanmar's largest city, to Mandalay, which has directly suffered from the earthquake.

The journey to this location was not easy.

Due to the earthquake, many roads were misaligned or twisted, and while some areas were under repair, there were also many places that have been neglected.

There were several spots where the ground next to the road had cracked, making it dangerous for residents to pass through, and I could also see a small temple beside the road that had collapsed.

The situation is even more severe as we head further north towards Mandalay.

[Anchor]

While the road conditions are a problem, I hear that communication is unstable. Doesn't that hinder rescue operations?

[Reporter]

Yes, that's correct.

One of the most important things during such disasters is communication.

However, the communication here is very unstable. I am even worried that this broadcast may not go smoothly.

In particular, the Myanmar military has cut off internet access in various places for internal control, and the number of areas affected by the earthquake has increased.

With poor road and communication conditions, it is inevitable that rescue teams will face difficulties in moving and supplying relief materials.

On the move, we could see large buses and ambulances carrying rescue teams, but there is growing concern about whether they can reach Mandalay in time.

This has been Jeong Yoon-seop reporting from Naypyidaw, Myanmar for KBS News.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Myanmar rescue operations obstructed
    • 입력 2025-03-31 23:54:05
    News 9
[Anchor]

Now, let's connect with KBS correspondent on the ground in Myanmar to get more details on the situation.

Correspondent Jeong Yoon-seop, you are on your way to Mandalay, which has been affected by the earthquake. Where exactly are you?

[Reporter]

Yes, I am currently in a small village on the outskirts of Naypyidaw, the capital of Myanmar.

Here, some houses have collapsed and roads have been damaged, leaving clear signs of the earthquake's impact everywhere.

This area can be described as a midway point on the route from Yangon, known as Myanmar's largest city, to Mandalay, which has directly suffered from the earthquake.

The journey to this location was not easy.

Due to the earthquake, many roads were misaligned or twisted, and while some areas were under repair, there were also many places that have been neglected.

There were several spots where the ground next to the road had cracked, making it dangerous for residents to pass through, and I could also see a small temple beside the road that had collapsed.

The situation is even more severe as we head further north towards Mandalay.

[Anchor]

While the road conditions are a problem, I hear that communication is unstable. Doesn't that hinder rescue operations?

[Reporter]

Yes, that's correct.

One of the most important things during such disasters is communication.

However, the communication here is very unstable. I am even worried that this broadcast may not go smoothly.

In particular, the Myanmar military has cut off internet access in various places for internal control, and the number of areas affected by the earthquake has increased.

With poor road and communication conditions, it is inevitable that rescue teams will face difficulties in moving and supplying relief materials.

On the move, we could see large buses and ambulances carrying rescue teams, but there is growing concern about whether they can reach Mandalay in time.

This has been Jeong Yoon-seop reporting from Naypyidaw, Myanmar for KBS News.
정윤섭
정윤섭 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

역대 최악의 산불…피해 규모 1조 원 넘을 듯

역대 최악의 산불…피해 규모 1조 원 넘을 듯
밀집한 소나무 숲이 피해 키워 …‘숲 체질’ 개선해야

밀집한 소나무 숲이 피해 키워 …‘숲 체질’ 개선해야
여야 압박에 헌재 “신중하고 최대한 빨리”…‘임기연장 법안’ 공방

여야 압박에 헌재 “신중하고 최대한 빨리”…‘임기연장 법안’ 공방
[단독] “기출문제 줄테니 샤워 장면 보여줘”…직원 성비위 못 막은 서교공

[단독] “기출문제 줄테니 샤워 장면 보여줘”…직원 성비위 못 막은 서교공
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.