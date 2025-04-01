DP calls Justices traitors

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



As the Democratic Party pushes for a law to extend the term of Constitutional Court justices, the People Power Party responded by saying it would consider the issue of the acting president appointing successor judges.



The Democratic Party pressured the Constitutional Court, even calling them the "Eulsa Eight" and traitors, demanding the impeachment of President Yoon.



This report is by reporter Lee Yoon-woo.



[Report]



The acting president can appoint a successor to the Constitutional Court for the president's portion of appointments.



This is the response from the People Power Party to the Democratic Party's moves for the re-impeachment of acting Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and the push for extending the term of Constitutional Court justices.



[Kwon Seong-dong/People Power Party Floor Leader: "If the Democratic Party will embark on impeachment again for political reasons, the ruling party will hold discussions with the government to reach a conclusion."]



While stating that there have been no specific discussions with the government yet, they mentioned that if a ruling is not made by April 18, the acting president can appoint a successor.



They also demanded the resignation of candidate Ma Eun-hyuk, calling him a leftist activist in judicial robes.



[Kwon Young-se/People Power Party Emergency Response Committee Chair: "The reason the Democratic Party is so desperately trying to place such an extreme and biased individual from the Korean Law Research Association into the Constitutional Court is obvious."]



The Democratic Party repeatedly urged the impeachment of President Yoon using harsh language.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader: "The return of Yoon Suk Yeol would mean a second martial law, and how could we possibly handle the tremendous chaos and bloodshed that would ensue?"]



They urged that this week is the last chance for the Constitutional Court and called for the fulfillment of their duty to uphold the Constitution.



[Jeon Hyun-heui/Democratic Party Supreme Council Member: "The eight Constitutional Court justices who fail to resolve the insurrection will be recorded in history as the Eulsa Eight."]



While they drew the line on the possibility of impeaching cabinet members, they stated that if the acting president does not appoint candidate Ma by tomorrow (Apr. 1), they may push for re-impeachment.



The Democratic Party reported that Leader Lee proposed a meeting with the acting president, but the Prime Minister's Office stated they would review it after addressing current issues such as measures for wildfire victims and trade wars.



This is KBS News, Lee Yoon-woo.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!