News 9

DP calls Justices traitors

입력 2025.04.01 (00:10)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

As the Democratic Party pushes for a law to extend the term of Constitutional Court justices, the People Power Party responded by saying it would consider the issue of the acting president appointing successor judges.

The Democratic Party pressured the Constitutional Court, even calling them the "Eulsa Eight" and traitors, demanding the impeachment of President Yoon.

This report is by reporter Lee Yoon-woo.

[Report]

The acting president can appoint a successor to the Constitutional Court for the president's portion of appointments.

This is the response from the People Power Party to the Democratic Party's moves for the re-impeachment of acting Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and the push for extending the term of Constitutional Court justices.

[Kwon Seong-dong/People Power Party Floor Leader: "If the Democratic Party will embark on impeachment again for political reasons, the ruling party will hold discussions with the government to reach a conclusion."]

While stating that there have been no specific discussions with the government yet, they mentioned that if a ruling is not made by April 18, the acting president can appoint a successor.

They also demanded the resignation of candidate Ma Eun-hyuk, calling him a leftist activist in judicial robes.

[Kwon Young-se/People Power Party Emergency Response Committee Chair: "The reason the Democratic Party is so desperately trying to place such an extreme and biased individual from the Korean Law Research Association into the Constitutional Court is obvious."]

The Democratic Party repeatedly urged the impeachment of President Yoon using harsh language.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader: "The return of Yoon Suk Yeol would mean a second martial law, and how could we possibly handle the tremendous chaos and bloodshed that would ensue?"]

They urged that this week is the last chance for the Constitutional Court and called for the fulfillment of their duty to uphold the Constitution.

[Jeon Hyun-heui/Democratic Party Supreme Council Member: "The eight Constitutional Court justices who fail to resolve the insurrection will be recorded in history as the Eulsa Eight."]

While they drew the line on the possibility of impeaching cabinet members, they stated that if the acting president does not appoint candidate Ma by tomorrow (Apr. 1), they may push for re-impeachment.

The Democratic Party reported that Leader Lee proposed a meeting with the acting president, but the Prime Minister's Office stated they would review it after addressing current issues such as measures for wildfire victims and trade wars.

This is KBS News, Lee Yoon-woo.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • DP calls Justices traitors
    • 입력 2025-04-01 00:10:02
    News 9
[Anchor]

As the Democratic Party pushes for a law to extend the term of Constitutional Court justices, the People Power Party responded by saying it would consider the issue of the acting president appointing successor judges.

The Democratic Party pressured the Constitutional Court, even calling them the "Eulsa Eight" and traitors, demanding the impeachment of President Yoon.

This report is by reporter Lee Yoon-woo.

[Report]

The acting president can appoint a successor to the Constitutional Court for the president's portion of appointments.

This is the response from the People Power Party to the Democratic Party's moves for the re-impeachment of acting Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and the push for extending the term of Constitutional Court justices.

[Kwon Seong-dong/People Power Party Floor Leader: "If the Democratic Party will embark on impeachment again for political reasons, the ruling party will hold discussions with the government to reach a conclusion."]

While stating that there have been no specific discussions with the government yet, they mentioned that if a ruling is not made by April 18, the acting president can appoint a successor.

They also demanded the resignation of candidate Ma Eun-hyuk, calling him a leftist activist in judicial robes.

[Kwon Young-se/People Power Party Emergency Response Committee Chair: "The reason the Democratic Party is so desperately trying to place such an extreme and biased individual from the Korean Law Research Association into the Constitutional Court is obvious."]

The Democratic Party repeatedly urged the impeachment of President Yoon using harsh language.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader: "The return of Yoon Suk Yeol would mean a second martial law, and how could we possibly handle the tremendous chaos and bloodshed that would ensue?"]

They urged that this week is the last chance for the Constitutional Court and called for the fulfillment of their duty to uphold the Constitution.

[Jeon Hyun-heui/Democratic Party Supreme Council Member: "The eight Constitutional Court justices who fail to resolve the insurrection will be recorded in history as the Eulsa Eight."]

While they drew the line on the possibility of impeaching cabinet members, they stated that if the acting president does not appoint candidate Ma by tomorrow (Apr. 1), they may push for re-impeachment.

The Democratic Party reported that Leader Lee proposed a meeting with the acting president, but the Prime Minister's Office stated they would review it after addressing current issues such as measures for wildfire victims and trade wars.

This is KBS News, Lee Yoon-woo.
이윤우
이윤우 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

역대 최악의 산불…피해 규모 1조 원 넘을 듯

역대 최악의 산불…피해 규모 1조 원 넘을 듯
밀집한 소나무 숲이 피해 키워 …‘숲 체질’ 개선해야

밀집한 소나무 숲이 피해 키워 …‘숲 체질’ 개선해야
여야 압박에 헌재 “신중하고 최대한 빨리”…‘임기연장 법안’ 공방

여야 압박에 헌재 “신중하고 최대한 빨리”…‘임기연장 법안’ 공방
[단독] “기출문제 줄테니 샤워 장면 보여줘”…직원 성비위 못 막은 서교공

[단독] “기출문제 줄테니 샤워 장면 보여줘”…직원 성비위 못 막은 서교공
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.