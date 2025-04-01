News 9

Baseball fan dies from head injury

[Anchor]

A spectator who was injured by a fallen piece of structure at anewly opened professional baseball stadium has unfortunately passed away today (Mar. 31).

Fans are in shock over this unprecedented incident.

The KBO has declared a mourning period until Thursday and has decided to strengthen safety inspections.

Reporter Lee Mu-hyeong has the details.

[Report]

The tragedy occurred last Saturday at the Changwon baseball stadium during a match between NC and LG.

About 20 minutes into the game, a structure known as a 'louver', measuring 2.4 meters long and 40 cm wide, and weighing approximately 60 kg, fell onto the third base corridor.

The structure, which fell from the fourth floor of the stadium, struck the ceiling of a concession stand before hitting three spectators who were standing there.

All three were transported to the hospital, but a 20-year-old baseball fan, Miss A, who suffered a severe head injury, was moved to the intensive care unit after surgery but ultimately passed away this morning.

The NC team was the first to apologize to the victim's family and has decided to conduct a safety inspection tomorrow (Apr. 1).

[Lee Jin-man/NC CEO: "We will do our best to ensure that safety inspections and such are handled with care. We will take responsible measures."]

Fans, who had been filling the stadium every day, are now in shock over this unprecedented incident where a spectator has died at a game.

[Park Ga-yeon, Choi Yeon-woo, Ha Yoon-ah/Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province: "We come often (to the stadium). I'm a bit scared, I have thoughts of what if something falls... It needs to be fixed because if it’s not, someone could get hurt."]

The KBO has announced a mourning period until the 3rd of next month and will strengthen safety inspections of all facilities and structures in the stadiums, but there are criticisms that it is only after the fact.

In particular, there were concerns raised last year against poor responses to heat-related illnesses during the heat wave, as the sport marked the era of ten million spectators. There is criticism that practical preparations are lacking, commensurate with growth.

With all professional baseball games being abruptly canceled for tomorrow, it seems that the dispute over responsibility between the NC team and Changwon city regarding the cause of the accident will continue, suggesting that the controversy will persist for the time being.

This is KBS News, Lee Mu-hyeong.

