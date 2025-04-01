News 9

Quintuplets united in 6 months

[Anchor]

Last year, quintuplets were born through natural conception, making headlines in the country.

They faced challenges coming into the world, as they were born as premature infants and have been receiving hospital treatment in turns.

Finally, after six months, they have gathered together in one home, all in good health.

Reporter Yoo Won-joong has the story.

[Report]

[“Hello. Please come in.”]

The five babies born in a hospital last September have finally come together in one home.

The quintuplets were born, each weighing less than 1 kg. They have overcome frequent illnesses and now all grown healthy to become a family.

[Sagong Hhye-ran/Quintuplet's Mother: “I was shocked at how small they were, to the point where I wondered if they could really survive. There were several times when they had to undergo major surgeries, and every time we faced those crises, I cried a lot.”]

[Kim Jun-young/Quintuplet's Father: “There were not only the children's pediatricians but also four or five other doctors who performed surgeries. Seeing them collaborate for one life, I am truly grateful...”]

The quintuplets came into the world with great difficulty.

Now, a huge mountain of parenting lies ahead for this couple.

[Sagong Hye-ran/Quintuplet's Mother: “Feeding, playing, and putting them to sleep happens continuously for 24 hours, but seeing the babies is so lovely that it gives me strength...”]

[Kim Jun-young/Quintuplet's Father: “There will be many challenges ahead, but I often think that having five children was the right decision.”]

In this era of low birth rates, the quintuplet's mother says she has discovered a new love in the birth of her children.

[Sagong Hye-ran/Quintuplet's Mother: “The love I feel now is so immense that it feels like a different kind of love from what I’ve experienced until now. I have gained these precious beings that I could even give my life for, and I am so happy, even more so now...”]

This is KBS News, Yoo Won-joong.

