Evidence submitted against Jang Je-won

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The complainant's side has revealed today (Mar. 31) that they submitted specific evidence materials, including videos, to the police regarding sexual violence allegations against former lawmaker Jang Je-won.



The former lawmaker's side previous claimed that the allegations were false, but did not provide any additional comments this time.



Choi Min-young reports.



[Report]



The attorney for A, who has accused former lawmaker Jang Je-won of attempted rape, announced today that they have submitted evidence supporting the sexual violence allegations to the police.



The main pieces of evidence disclosed by A's side are twofold: a video recorded at the time of the incident and DNA test results.



Earlier, A's side claimed that the incident occurred on November 18, 2015, at a hotel in Gangnam, Seoul, and that A recorded the situation inside the hotel room and submitted it.



The attorney claimed that the video contains evidence of "former lawmaker Jang calling A's name to demand errands and attempting to make advances."



Additionally, the attorney stated, "On the day of the incident, DNA was collected using an emergency kit at the Sunflower Center," and "a forensic report indicating that male DNA was detected from A's body and underwear was also submitted to the police."



They also revealed that they submitted the counseling log from the Seoul Sunflower Center immediately after the incident.



The attorney claimed that a close associate of former lawmaker Jang told A, "There is not much time left until the election," implying that A should "just let it go."



The attorney reported that A is suffering from severe mental distress, including receiving psychiatric treatment.



The side of former lawmaker Jang did not respond to KBS's inquiries regarding the facts and their position on the submission of such evidence.



Previously, former lawmaker Jang stated on social media that "the allegations are false" and expressed suspicion that there might be a special conspiracy behind it.



During a closed police summons investigation conducted on the 28th, it was reported that former lawmaker Jang denied the allegations.



A's attorney has announced a press conference for tomorrow (Apr. 1).



KBS News, Choi Min-young.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!