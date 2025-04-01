Korea faces deadliest wildfire

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The damage reports from the five cities and counties in Gyeongbuk devastated by the worst wildfire in history are gradually being identified.



The scale of the damage is expected to reach trillions of won.



Reporter Kim Jae-no has the details.



[Report]



A massive fire swept through Gyeongbuk, affecting Uiseong, Andong, Yeongyang, and Yeongdeok.



Fueled by strong winds, it spread uncontrollably at speeds exceeding 8 km/h.



["It's coming, it's coming, it's coming!"]



After a week, the main fire has been extinguished, but all that remains is ash.



In the villages consumed by the wildfire, public officials are inspecting facilities with collapsed roofs and skeletal remains of structures.



They are verifying whether the reported damage matches the actual damage.



[Kim Dong-hyun/Team Leader, Gyeongbuk Yeongdeok Agricultural Technology Center: "We are investigating agricultural and livestock facilities, focusing on damage to agricultural machinery, livestock, and crops."]



So far, the affected area from the wildfire in the five cities and counties of Gyeongbuk is over 45,000 hectares.



This is approximately 2.8 times the damage recorded during the 2022 wildfires in Uljin and Samcheok, which amounted to over 900 billion won.



As a result, the damage amount is expected to exceed at least 10 trillion won.



5,000 buildings, including homes and agricultural facilities, have burned down, and various cultural properties have turned to ashes.



Over 3,300 hectares of farmland have been affected, and even the fisheries sector has suffered damage.



[Lee Cheol-woo/Governor of Gyeongsangbuk-do: "We will complete the damage assessment by April 6 and quickly support the preparation of the government's supplementary budget."]



At one point, more than 30,000 people were evacuated, and about 3,000 people are still staying in temporary facilities.



The government and local authorities have decided to prioritize the restoration of essential infrastructure such as communications, electricity, and water supply to ensure that the displaced residents and those returning home do not face inconveniences.



This is KBS News, Kim Jae-no reporting.



