Baseball players' donation relay

Starting with the professional baseball players of Samsung, the KT Wiz team, and Kia's Kim Do-young, whom his fans are awaiting eagerly.



The relay for fundraising to support recovery from the wildfire damage is ongoing.



Messages of condolences were displayed on the scoreboard as Doosan and Samsung players held a moment of silence to commemorate the victims of the wildfire.



The Samsung Lions team was the first to donate 20 million won to the National Disaster Relief Association for the families of the victims, and KT Wiz contributed a total of 50 million won from both the team and the players.



Kim Do-young, who is currently rehabilitating from an injury, also donated 10 million won to help neighbors affected by the wildfire, spreading the warmth.



Meanwhile, LG's Hong Chang-ki, along with 231 fans, donated over 5 million won to pediatric cancer patients, continuing the relay of good deeds by baseball players.



