Kim Yeon-koyng's last dance begins

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The final championship match has begun for the 'Queen of Volleyball' Kim Yeon-koung, who is leaving the court at the end of this season.



Kim Yeon-koung led a complete victory from the first game amid the passionate support of home fans, kicking off her last dance with vigor.



Reporter Park Sun-woo reports.



[Report]



Many fans gathered well before the game to see Kim Yeon-koung's last spring volleyball.



Kim Yeon-koung's facial expression as she starts her last dance was filled with determination, and the so-called 'Kim Yeon-koung series' recorded a complete sell-out.



With former national teammates like Bae Yoo-na and Park Jung-ah also attending the match, the atmosphere heated up with the cheers of the 'Azalea Cheerleading Squad' and a ceremonial first pitch by SHINee member Minho.



[Kim Myung-ho & Jo Soo-kang/Hunguk Life Fans: "The pink wave is supporting Kim Yeon-koung, so I hope she finishes her last dance with a 3-0."]



[Yoo Da-hee/Jung Kwan Jang Fan: "(Kim) Yeon-koung unnie is working hard because it's her last, but our team can't lose either, so we have to fight."]



The star of the fiercely contested first match was indeed Kim Yeon-koung.



She blocked the attack of Jung Kwan Jang's ace Mega and even succeeded with a service ace, performing a joyful celebration.



Kim Yeon-koung contributed the most points on her team with 16, leading Heungkuk Life to a 3-0 victory, successfully taking the initiative.



[Kim Yeon-koung/Heungkuk Life/16 points: "I'm really happy to win today's game. It was great to play in front of many people and to win with good energy."]



The second match between Heungkuk Life, united for Kim Yeon-koung's happy ending, and Jung Kwan Jang, aiming for a counterattack, will continue the day after tomorrow.



KBS News, Park Sun-woo.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!