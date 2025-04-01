Kim Yeon-koyng's last dance begins
입력 2025.04.01 (01:43)
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[Anchor]
The final championship match has begun for the 'Queen of Volleyball' Kim Yeon-koung, who is leaving the court at the end of this season.
Kim Yeon-koung led a complete victory from the first game amid the passionate support of home fans, kicking off her last dance with vigor.
Reporter Park Sun-woo reports.
[Report]
Many fans gathered well before the game to see Kim Yeon-koung's last spring volleyball.
Kim Yeon-koung's facial expression as she starts her last dance was filled with determination, and the so-called 'Kim Yeon-koung series' recorded a complete sell-out.
With former national teammates like Bae Yoo-na and Park Jung-ah also attending the match, the atmosphere heated up with the cheers of the 'Azalea Cheerleading Squad' and a ceremonial first pitch by SHINee member Minho.
[Kim Myung-ho & Jo Soo-kang/Hunguk Life Fans: "The pink wave is supporting Kim Yeon-koung, so I hope she finishes her last dance with a 3-0."]
[Yoo Da-hee/Jung Kwan Jang Fan: "(Kim) Yeon-koung unnie is working hard because it's her last, but our team can't lose either, so we have to fight."]
The star of the fiercely contested first match was indeed Kim Yeon-koung.
She blocked the attack of Jung Kwan Jang's ace Mega and even succeeded with a service ace, performing a joyful celebration.
Kim Yeon-koung contributed the most points on her team with 16, leading Heungkuk Life to a 3-0 victory, successfully taking the initiative.
[Kim Yeon-koung/Heungkuk Life/16 points: "I'm really happy to win today's game. It was great to play in front of many people and to win with good energy."]
The second match between Heungkuk Life, united for Kim Yeon-koung's happy ending, and Jung Kwan Jang, aiming for a counterattack, will continue the day after tomorrow.
KBS News, Park Sun-woo.
The final championship match has begun for the 'Queen of Volleyball' Kim Yeon-koung, who is leaving the court at the end of this season.
Kim Yeon-koung led a complete victory from the first game amid the passionate support of home fans, kicking off her last dance with vigor.
Reporter Park Sun-woo reports.
[Report]
Many fans gathered well before the game to see Kim Yeon-koung's last spring volleyball.
Kim Yeon-koung's facial expression as she starts her last dance was filled with determination, and the so-called 'Kim Yeon-koung series' recorded a complete sell-out.
With former national teammates like Bae Yoo-na and Park Jung-ah also attending the match, the atmosphere heated up with the cheers of the 'Azalea Cheerleading Squad' and a ceremonial first pitch by SHINee member Minho.
[Kim Myung-ho & Jo Soo-kang/Hunguk Life Fans: "The pink wave is supporting Kim Yeon-koung, so I hope she finishes her last dance with a 3-0."]
[Yoo Da-hee/Jung Kwan Jang Fan: "(Kim) Yeon-koung unnie is working hard because it's her last, but our team can't lose either, so we have to fight."]
The star of the fiercely contested first match was indeed Kim Yeon-koung.
She blocked the attack of Jung Kwan Jang's ace Mega and even succeeded with a service ace, performing a joyful celebration.
Kim Yeon-koung contributed the most points on her team with 16, leading Heungkuk Life to a 3-0 victory, successfully taking the initiative.
[Kim Yeon-koung/Heungkuk Life/16 points: "I'm really happy to win today's game. It was great to play in front of many people and to win with good energy."]
The second match between Heungkuk Life, united for Kim Yeon-koung's happy ending, and Jung Kwan Jang, aiming for a counterattack, will continue the day after tomorrow.
KBS News, Park Sun-woo.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- Kim Yeon-koyng's last dance begins
-
- 입력 2025-04-01 01:43:48
[Anchor]
The final championship match has begun for the 'Queen of Volleyball' Kim Yeon-koung, who is leaving the court at the end of this season.
Kim Yeon-koung led a complete victory from the first game amid the passionate support of home fans, kicking off her last dance with vigor.
Reporter Park Sun-woo reports.
[Report]
Many fans gathered well before the game to see Kim Yeon-koung's last spring volleyball.
Kim Yeon-koung's facial expression as she starts her last dance was filled with determination, and the so-called 'Kim Yeon-koung series' recorded a complete sell-out.
With former national teammates like Bae Yoo-na and Park Jung-ah also attending the match, the atmosphere heated up with the cheers of the 'Azalea Cheerleading Squad' and a ceremonial first pitch by SHINee member Minho.
[Kim Myung-ho & Jo Soo-kang/Hunguk Life Fans: "The pink wave is supporting Kim Yeon-koung, so I hope she finishes her last dance with a 3-0."]
[Yoo Da-hee/Jung Kwan Jang Fan: "(Kim) Yeon-koung unnie is working hard because it's her last, but our team can't lose either, so we have to fight."]
The star of the fiercely contested first match was indeed Kim Yeon-koung.
She blocked the attack of Jung Kwan Jang's ace Mega and even succeeded with a service ace, performing a joyful celebration.
Kim Yeon-koung contributed the most points on her team with 16, leading Heungkuk Life to a 3-0 victory, successfully taking the initiative.
[Kim Yeon-koung/Heungkuk Life/16 points: "I'm really happy to win today's game. It was great to play in front of many people and to win with good energy."]
The second match between Heungkuk Life, united for Kim Yeon-koung's happy ending, and Jung Kwan Jang, aiming for a counterattack, will continue the day after tomorrow.
KBS News, Park Sun-woo.
The final championship match has begun for the 'Queen of Volleyball' Kim Yeon-koung, who is leaving the court at the end of this season.
Kim Yeon-koung led a complete victory from the first game amid the passionate support of home fans, kicking off her last dance with vigor.
Reporter Park Sun-woo reports.
[Report]
Many fans gathered well before the game to see Kim Yeon-koung's last spring volleyball.
Kim Yeon-koung's facial expression as she starts her last dance was filled with determination, and the so-called 'Kim Yeon-koung series' recorded a complete sell-out.
With former national teammates like Bae Yoo-na and Park Jung-ah also attending the match, the atmosphere heated up with the cheers of the 'Azalea Cheerleading Squad' and a ceremonial first pitch by SHINee member Minho.
[Kim Myung-ho & Jo Soo-kang/Hunguk Life Fans: "The pink wave is supporting Kim Yeon-koung, so I hope she finishes her last dance with a 3-0."]
[Yoo Da-hee/Jung Kwan Jang Fan: "(Kim) Yeon-koung unnie is working hard because it's her last, but our team can't lose either, so we have to fight."]
The star of the fiercely contested first match was indeed Kim Yeon-koung.
She blocked the attack of Jung Kwan Jang's ace Mega and even succeeded with a service ace, performing a joyful celebration.
Kim Yeon-koung contributed the most points on her team with 16, leading Heungkuk Life to a 3-0 victory, successfully taking the initiative.
[Kim Yeon-koung/Heungkuk Life/16 points: "I'm really happy to win today's game. It was great to play in front of many people and to win with good energy."]
The second match between Heungkuk Life, united for Kim Yeon-koung's happy ending, and Jung Kwan Jang, aiming for a counterattack, will continue the day after tomorrow.
KBS News, Park Sun-woo.
-
-
박선우 기자 bergkamp@kbs.co.kr박선우 기자의 기사 모음
-
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.