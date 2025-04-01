Striker Jung Dae-se returns

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Jung Dae-se, who was known as "People's Rooney" during his playing days, has returned as a striker on a donation variety show.



It has already been three years since his retirement, and there are various stories behind it.



Reporter Lee Jun-hee met with him.



[Report]



Jung Dae-se made a strong impression by shedding tears as he stepped onto the dream-like stage of his first World Cup.



Since 2013, he wore the Suwon uniform and showcased his unique goal-scoring ability by recording 32 goals over three seasons.



The reason why coach Lee Young-pyo chose Jung Dae-se as a striker for the variety show was clear, given his competitive spirit and destructive power.



However, Jung Dae-se, who has now entered his 40s, found that his body was not what it used to be.



[Jung Dae-se/Ballunteer Striker: "It's been three years since I retired, so my skills have significantly declined compared to when I was active, but didn't I still run well? Scored a lot of goals?"]



Ultimately, he suffered an Achilles tendon injury and had to leave the Ballunteer team for five months.



Although he returned, what awaited Jung Dae-se was a harsh welcome back ceremony.



[Hyun Young-min: "Dae-se, you worked hard. The appearance fee for the first episode will be given."]



[Jung Dae-se: "I need money because I have to send my kids to school. My debt increased by 200 million won in just five months."]



However, there was another reason why Jung Dae-se was eager to join the Ballunteer team.



[Jung Dae-se/Ballunteer Striker: "The fact that I can donate itself is something necessary for social contribution, and I've received a lot from football, so I'm very grateful for the opportunity to give back."]



The newly resumed 'Ballunteer' donated 16 million won in prize money to the National Disaster Relief Association for the recovery of wildfire disaster areas and support for disaster victims, bringing warmth to the community.



This is KBS News, Lee Jun-hee.



