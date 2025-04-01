News 9

Kim Soo-hyun holds presser

입력 2025.04.01 (04:12)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Actor Kim Soo-hyun held a press conference today (Mar. 31) regarding the dating allegations with the late Kim Sae-ron during her minor years.

Mr. Kim tearfully appealed that the related allegations are false and has also filed a lawsuit worth hundreds of millions of won against the bereaved family.

This is a report by Kim Sang-hyeop.

[Report]

[Kim Soo-hyun/Actor: "First of all, I am sorry. I feel nothing but sadness as it seems the deceased cannot rest in peace."]

With his head bowed, Kim Soo-hyun acknowledged that he did date Kim Sae-ron but drew the line at saying it was not during her minor years.

He tearfully appealed that the allegation that pressure to repay debts led to extreme choices is a lie.

[Kim Soo-hyun/Actor: "I am being forced to confess to something I did not do."]

He also presented a phone recording with a former agency representative who testified for the bereaved family as counter-evidence.

[Byun Jin-ho/Former representative of Kim Soo-hyun's agency: "I hope you can explain those parts well to Sae-ron as I am being accused of breach of trust..."]

However, he did not provide specific evidence regarding the timing of their relationship.

Last week, the bereaved family of the late Kim Sae-ron released their SNS conversations from 2016 as evidence of their relationship during her minor years.

[Boo Ji-seok/Lawyer: "They seem to be exchanging messages that suggest a relationship beyond just cuddling. If this was not a dating relationship, then what kind of relationship was it...?"]

In response, Kim Soo-hyun claimed it was manipulated and suggested verification through investigative agencies.

Additionally, he has filed a lawsuit worth 12 billion won against the bereaved family of Kim Sae-ron and the operator of a YouTube channel.

However, some have pointed out that the press conference, which proceeded without a Q&A session, was insufficient to fully resolve the allegations, calling it a half-hearted conference.

This is KBS News, Kim Sang-hyeop.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Kim Soo-hyun holds presser
    • 입력 2025-04-01 04:12:36
    News 9
[Anchor]

Actor Kim Soo-hyun held a press conference today (Mar. 31) regarding the dating allegations with the late Kim Sae-ron during her minor years.

Mr. Kim tearfully appealed that the related allegations are false and has also filed a lawsuit worth hundreds of millions of won against the bereaved family.

This is a report by Kim Sang-hyeop.

[Report]

[Kim Soo-hyun/Actor: "First of all, I am sorry. I feel nothing but sadness as it seems the deceased cannot rest in peace."]

With his head bowed, Kim Soo-hyun acknowledged that he did date Kim Sae-ron but drew the line at saying it was not during her minor years.

He tearfully appealed that the allegation that pressure to repay debts led to extreme choices is a lie.

[Kim Soo-hyun/Actor: "I am being forced to confess to something I did not do."]

He also presented a phone recording with a former agency representative who testified for the bereaved family as counter-evidence.

[Byun Jin-ho/Former representative of Kim Soo-hyun's agency: "I hope you can explain those parts well to Sae-ron as I am being accused of breach of trust..."]

However, he did not provide specific evidence regarding the timing of their relationship.

Last week, the bereaved family of the late Kim Sae-ron released their SNS conversations from 2016 as evidence of their relationship during her minor years.

[Boo Ji-seok/Lawyer: "They seem to be exchanging messages that suggest a relationship beyond just cuddling. If this was not a dating relationship, then what kind of relationship was it...?"]

In response, Kim Soo-hyun claimed it was manipulated and suggested verification through investigative agencies.

Additionally, he has filed a lawsuit worth 12 billion won against the bereaved family of Kim Sae-ron and the operator of a YouTube channel.

However, some have pointed out that the press conference, which proceeded without a Q&A session, was insufficient to fully resolve the allegations, calling it a half-hearted conference.

This is KBS News, Kim Sang-hyeop.
김상협
김상협 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

역대 최악의 산불…피해 규모 1조 원 넘을 듯

역대 최악의 산불…피해 규모 1조 원 넘을 듯
밀집한 소나무 숲이 피해 키워 …‘숲 체질’ 개선해야

밀집한 소나무 숲이 피해 키워 …‘숲 체질’ 개선해야
여야 압박에 헌재 “신중하고 최대한 빨리”…‘임기연장 법안’ 공방

여야 압박에 헌재 “신중하고 최대한 빨리”…‘임기연장 법안’ 공방
[단독] “기출문제 줄테니 샤워 장면 보여줘”…직원 성비위 못 막은 서교공

[단독] “기출문제 줄테니 샤워 장면 보여줘”…직원 성비위 못 막은 서교공
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.