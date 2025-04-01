Kim Soo-hyun holds presser
[Anchor]
Actor Kim Soo-hyun held a press conference today (Mar. 31) regarding the dating allegations with the late Kim Sae-ron during her minor years.
Mr. Kim tearfully appealed that the related allegations are false and has also filed a lawsuit worth hundreds of millions of won against the bereaved family.
This is a report by Kim Sang-hyeop.
[Report]
[Kim Soo-hyun/Actor: "First of all, I am sorry. I feel nothing but sadness as it seems the deceased cannot rest in peace."]
With his head bowed, Kim Soo-hyun acknowledged that he did date Kim Sae-ron but drew the line at saying it was not during her minor years.
He tearfully appealed that the allegation that pressure to repay debts led to extreme choices is a lie.
[Kim Soo-hyun/Actor: "I am being forced to confess to something I did not do."]
He also presented a phone recording with a former agency representative who testified for the bereaved family as counter-evidence.
[Byun Jin-ho/Former representative of Kim Soo-hyun's agency: "I hope you can explain those parts well to Sae-ron as I am being accused of breach of trust..."]
However, he did not provide specific evidence regarding the timing of their relationship.
Last week, the bereaved family of the late Kim Sae-ron released their SNS conversations from 2016 as evidence of their relationship during her minor years.
[Boo Ji-seok/Lawyer: "They seem to be exchanging messages that suggest a relationship beyond just cuddling. If this was not a dating relationship, then what kind of relationship was it...?"]
In response, Kim Soo-hyun claimed it was manipulated and suggested verification through investigative agencies.
Additionally, he has filed a lawsuit worth 12 billion won against the bereaved family of Kim Sae-ron and the operator of a YouTube channel.
However, some have pointed out that the press conference, which proceeded without a Q&A session, was insufficient to fully resolve the allegations, calling it a half-hearted conference.
This is KBS News, Kim Sang-hyeop.
