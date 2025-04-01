News 9

New putter for Kim Hyo-joo

입력 2025.04.01 (04:12)

[Anchor]

Kim Hyo-joo's new putter, which helped her win the Ford Championship by outpacing Lilia Vu in a playoff with her godly putting skills, is gaining attention.

After switching to the 'Zero Torque' putter for this tournament, she achieved her seventh career victory after a year and a half, marking a comeback.

What is the secret behind this?

Reporter Son Ki-seong has the details.

[Report]

Kim Hyo-joo's birdie putt, which barely dropped into the hole from outside the green.

While Lilia Vu's birdie putt on the first hole of the playoff drifted left, Kim Hyo-joo's birdie putt followed a straight line, leading her to victory.

The key to her remarkable comeback today, with nine birdies, was the 'Zero Torque' putter.

[Kim Hyo-joo/Lotte: "I was under a bit of stress since I hadn't won in a while, but I feel relieved that the results came out today."]

The 'Zero Torque' putter is a new concept putter that prevents twisting forces from occurring during the putting stroke, which keeps the head from opening and closing.

[Lee Si-woo/Golf Instructor: "If the face of a regular putter opens 2 to 3 degrees during the backstroke, with the 'Zero Torque' putter, it only opens 0 to 1 degree, allowing for a square (perpendicular) strike."]

The trend of the 'Zero Torque' putter is also seen with Kim A-rim, the winner of the season opener, and Noh Ye-rim, who achieved her first victory after seven years of debut, both using this putter.

A beetle landing softly on Kim Hyo-joo's ball at a crucial moment on her path to victory also drew attention.

[Kim Hyo-joo/Lotte: "Do you consider that to be a good luck? a lady bug? (Yes!)"]

With the power of the Zero Torque putter and her stable shots, Kim Hyo-joo's upward momentum, having achieved her seventh victory, is expected to continue for the time being.

This is KBS News, Son Ki-seong.

손기성
손기성 기자

