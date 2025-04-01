New putter for Kim Hyo-joo
입력 2025.04.01 (04:12) 수정 2025.04.01 (04:13)
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[Anchor]
Kim Hyo-joo's new putter, which helped her win the Ford Championship by outpacing Lilia Vu in a playoff with her godly putting skills, is gaining attention.
After switching to the 'Zero Torque' putter for this tournament, she achieved her seventh career victory after a year and a half, marking a comeback.
What is the secret behind this?
Reporter Son Ki-seong has the details.
[Report]
Kim Hyo-joo's birdie putt, which barely dropped into the hole from outside the green.
While Lilia Vu's birdie putt on the first hole of the playoff drifted left, Kim Hyo-joo's birdie putt followed a straight line, leading her to victory.
The key to her remarkable comeback today, with nine birdies, was the 'Zero Torque' putter.
[Kim Hyo-joo/Lotte: "I was under a bit of stress since I hadn't won in a while, but I feel relieved that the results came out today."]
The 'Zero Torque' putter is a new concept putter that prevents twisting forces from occurring during the putting stroke, which keeps the head from opening and closing.
[Lee Si-woo/Golf Instructor: "If the face of a regular putter opens 2 to 3 degrees during the backstroke, with the 'Zero Torque' putter, it only opens 0 to 1 degree, allowing for a square (perpendicular) strike."]
The trend of the 'Zero Torque' putter is also seen with Kim A-rim, the winner of the season opener, and Noh Ye-rim, who achieved her first victory after seven years of debut, both using this putter.
A beetle landing softly on Kim Hyo-joo's ball at a crucial moment on her path to victory also drew attention.
[Kim Hyo-joo/Lotte: "Do you consider that to be a good luck? a lady bug? (Yes!)"]
With the power of the Zero Torque putter and her stable shots, Kim Hyo-joo's upward momentum, having achieved her seventh victory, is expected to continue for the time being.
This is KBS News, Son Ki-seong.
Kim Hyo-joo's new putter, which helped her win the Ford Championship by outpacing Lilia Vu in a playoff with her godly putting skills, is gaining attention.
After switching to the 'Zero Torque' putter for this tournament, she achieved her seventh career victory after a year and a half, marking a comeback.
What is the secret behind this?
Reporter Son Ki-seong has the details.
[Report]
Kim Hyo-joo's birdie putt, which barely dropped into the hole from outside the green.
While Lilia Vu's birdie putt on the first hole of the playoff drifted left, Kim Hyo-joo's birdie putt followed a straight line, leading her to victory.
The key to her remarkable comeback today, with nine birdies, was the 'Zero Torque' putter.
[Kim Hyo-joo/Lotte: "I was under a bit of stress since I hadn't won in a while, but I feel relieved that the results came out today."]
The 'Zero Torque' putter is a new concept putter that prevents twisting forces from occurring during the putting stroke, which keeps the head from opening and closing.
[Lee Si-woo/Golf Instructor: "If the face of a regular putter opens 2 to 3 degrees during the backstroke, with the 'Zero Torque' putter, it only opens 0 to 1 degree, allowing for a square (perpendicular) strike."]
The trend of the 'Zero Torque' putter is also seen with Kim A-rim, the winner of the season opener, and Noh Ye-rim, who achieved her first victory after seven years of debut, both using this putter.
A beetle landing softly on Kim Hyo-joo's ball at a crucial moment on her path to victory also drew attention.
[Kim Hyo-joo/Lotte: "Do you consider that to be a good luck? a lady bug? (Yes!)"]
With the power of the Zero Torque putter and her stable shots, Kim Hyo-joo's upward momentum, having achieved her seventh victory, is expected to continue for the time being.
This is KBS News, Son Ki-seong.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- New putter for Kim Hyo-joo
-
- 입력 2025-04-01 04:12:36
- 수정2025-04-01 04:13:25
[Anchor]
Kim Hyo-joo's new putter, which helped her win the Ford Championship by outpacing Lilia Vu in a playoff with her godly putting skills, is gaining attention.
After switching to the 'Zero Torque' putter for this tournament, she achieved her seventh career victory after a year and a half, marking a comeback.
What is the secret behind this?
Reporter Son Ki-seong has the details.
[Report]
Kim Hyo-joo's birdie putt, which barely dropped into the hole from outside the green.
While Lilia Vu's birdie putt on the first hole of the playoff drifted left, Kim Hyo-joo's birdie putt followed a straight line, leading her to victory.
The key to her remarkable comeback today, with nine birdies, was the 'Zero Torque' putter.
[Kim Hyo-joo/Lotte: "I was under a bit of stress since I hadn't won in a while, but I feel relieved that the results came out today."]
The 'Zero Torque' putter is a new concept putter that prevents twisting forces from occurring during the putting stroke, which keeps the head from opening and closing.
[Lee Si-woo/Golf Instructor: "If the face of a regular putter opens 2 to 3 degrees during the backstroke, with the 'Zero Torque' putter, it only opens 0 to 1 degree, allowing for a square (perpendicular) strike."]
The trend of the 'Zero Torque' putter is also seen with Kim A-rim, the winner of the season opener, and Noh Ye-rim, who achieved her first victory after seven years of debut, both using this putter.
A beetle landing softly on Kim Hyo-joo's ball at a crucial moment on her path to victory also drew attention.
[Kim Hyo-joo/Lotte: "Do you consider that to be a good luck? a lady bug? (Yes!)"]
With the power of the Zero Torque putter and her stable shots, Kim Hyo-joo's upward momentum, having achieved her seventh victory, is expected to continue for the time being.
This is KBS News, Son Ki-seong.
Kim Hyo-joo's new putter, which helped her win the Ford Championship by outpacing Lilia Vu in a playoff with her godly putting skills, is gaining attention.
After switching to the 'Zero Torque' putter for this tournament, she achieved her seventh career victory after a year and a half, marking a comeback.
What is the secret behind this?
Reporter Son Ki-seong has the details.
[Report]
Kim Hyo-joo's birdie putt, which barely dropped into the hole from outside the green.
While Lilia Vu's birdie putt on the first hole of the playoff drifted left, Kim Hyo-joo's birdie putt followed a straight line, leading her to victory.
The key to her remarkable comeback today, with nine birdies, was the 'Zero Torque' putter.
[Kim Hyo-joo/Lotte: "I was under a bit of stress since I hadn't won in a while, but I feel relieved that the results came out today."]
The 'Zero Torque' putter is a new concept putter that prevents twisting forces from occurring during the putting stroke, which keeps the head from opening and closing.
[Lee Si-woo/Golf Instructor: "If the face of a regular putter opens 2 to 3 degrees during the backstroke, with the 'Zero Torque' putter, it only opens 0 to 1 degree, allowing for a square (perpendicular) strike."]
The trend of the 'Zero Torque' putter is also seen with Kim A-rim, the winner of the season opener, and Noh Ye-rim, who achieved her first victory after seven years of debut, both using this putter.
A beetle landing softly on Kim Hyo-joo's ball at a crucial moment on her path to victory also drew attention.
[Kim Hyo-joo/Lotte: "Do you consider that to be a good luck? a lady bug? (Yes!)"]
With the power of the Zero Torque putter and her stable shots, Kim Hyo-joo's upward momentum, having achieved her seventh victory, is expected to continue for the time being.
This is KBS News, Son Ki-seong.
-
-
손기성 기자 son@kbs.co.kr손기성 기자의 기사 모음
-
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.