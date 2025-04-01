[Exclusive] 24-hour delivery unavailable

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



It is reported that there were over 20,000 high-risk deliveries last year that could endanger pregnant women and their babies.



While hospitals should be able to deliver babies 24 hours a day, the reality is that when the time comes, people often have to search for a hospital.



It has been found that about 80% of emergency medical institutions nationwide do not have a 24-hour delivery system.



Reporter Jin Sun-min has the exclusive report.



[Report]



A pregnant woman with twins at 24 weeks felt labor pains in the early morning and went to a local obstetrics clinic.



Due to premature labor, she had to undergo emergency surgery at a large hospital.



There were no hospitals available in the metropolitan area and Chungcheong region, so she ended up taking a helicopter to Changwon, Gyeongnam Province, about 300km away for the surgery.



[Lee Seong-yoon/Director of Obstetrics and Gynecology in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi: "Some hospitals cannot perform obstetrics, so they cannot do emergency surgeries; some hospitals do not have beds in the neonatal unit, so they cannot take patients. After searching everywhere, we finally got in touch with the 119 Comprehensive Center to go to Changwon..."]



High-risk pregnant women should be able to be admitted at any time, but it is common for pregnant women and local clinics to search for hospitals that can deliver.



According to KBS's investigation, out of over 400 emergency medical institutions nationwide, only 85 can perform '24-hour deliveries'.



It has been found that 327 institutions, accounting for 80%, are unable to provide 24-hour delivery services.



The situation is even worse in rural areas.



In Chungbuk, there are no general hospitals that can perform 24-hour deliveries, and there is only one in Gwangju, Ulsan, Jeonnam, and Sejong.



[Local Obstetrics and Gynecology Director: "Even hospitals that the government says can take patients often cannot when you call. During holidays or festive periods, it feels like walking on thin ice while on duty."]



Last year, there were over 22,000 high-risk deliveries, accounting for 10% of the total.



As the trend of older pregnant women and the increase in infertility treatments lead to more risky deliveries, there are calls to improve the delivery infrastructure.



This is KBS News, Jin Sun-min.



