News 9

[Exclusive] 24-hour delivery unavailable

입력 2025.04.01 (04:12) 수정 2025.04.01 (04:32)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

It is reported that there were over 20,000 high-risk deliveries last year that could endanger pregnant women and their babies.

While hospitals should be able to deliver babies 24 hours a day, the reality is that when the time comes, people often have to search for a hospital.

It has been found that about 80% of emergency medical institutions nationwide do not have a 24-hour delivery system.

Reporter Jin Sun-min has the exclusive report.

[Report]

A pregnant woman with twins at 24 weeks felt labor pains in the early morning and went to a local obstetrics clinic.

Due to premature labor, she had to undergo emergency surgery at a large hospital.

There were no hospitals available in the metropolitan area and Chungcheong region, so she ended up taking a helicopter to Changwon, Gyeongnam Province, about 300km away for the surgery.

[Lee Seong-yoon/Director of Obstetrics and Gynecology in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi: "Some hospitals cannot perform obstetrics, so they cannot do emergency surgeries; some hospitals do not have beds in the neonatal unit, so they cannot take patients. After searching everywhere, we finally got in touch with the 119 Comprehensive Center to go to Changwon..."]

High-risk pregnant women should be able to be admitted at any time, but it is common for pregnant women and local clinics to search for hospitals that can deliver.

According to KBS's investigation, out of over 400 emergency medical institutions nationwide, only 85 can perform '24-hour deliveries'.

It has been found that 327 institutions, accounting for 80%, are unable to provide 24-hour delivery services.

The situation is even worse in rural areas.

In Chungbuk, there are no general hospitals that can perform 24-hour deliveries, and there is only one in Gwangju, Ulsan, Jeonnam, and Sejong.

[Local Obstetrics and Gynecology Director: "Even hospitals that the government says can take patients often cannot when you call. During holidays or festive periods, it feels like walking on thin ice while on duty."]

Last year, there were over 22,000 high-risk deliveries, accounting for 10% of the total.

As the trend of older pregnant women and the increase in infertility treatments lead to more risky deliveries, there are calls to improve the delivery infrastructure.

This is KBS News, Jin Sun-min.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [Exclusive] 24-hour delivery unavailable
    • 입력 2025-04-01 04:12:36
    • 수정2025-04-01 04:32:45
    News 9
[Anchor]

It is reported that there were over 20,000 high-risk deliveries last year that could endanger pregnant women and their babies.

While hospitals should be able to deliver babies 24 hours a day, the reality is that when the time comes, people often have to search for a hospital.

It has been found that about 80% of emergency medical institutions nationwide do not have a 24-hour delivery system.

Reporter Jin Sun-min has the exclusive report.

[Report]

A pregnant woman with twins at 24 weeks felt labor pains in the early morning and went to a local obstetrics clinic.

Due to premature labor, she had to undergo emergency surgery at a large hospital.

There were no hospitals available in the metropolitan area and Chungcheong region, so she ended up taking a helicopter to Changwon, Gyeongnam Province, about 300km away for the surgery.

[Lee Seong-yoon/Director of Obstetrics and Gynecology in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi: "Some hospitals cannot perform obstetrics, so they cannot do emergency surgeries; some hospitals do not have beds in the neonatal unit, so they cannot take patients. After searching everywhere, we finally got in touch with the 119 Comprehensive Center to go to Changwon..."]

High-risk pregnant women should be able to be admitted at any time, but it is common for pregnant women and local clinics to search for hospitals that can deliver.

According to KBS's investigation, out of over 400 emergency medical institutions nationwide, only 85 can perform '24-hour deliveries'.

It has been found that 327 institutions, accounting for 80%, are unable to provide 24-hour delivery services.

The situation is even worse in rural areas.

In Chungbuk, there are no general hospitals that can perform 24-hour deliveries, and there is only one in Gwangju, Ulsan, Jeonnam, and Sejong.

[Local Obstetrics and Gynecology Director: "Even hospitals that the government says can take patients often cannot when you call. During holidays or festive periods, it feels like walking on thin ice while on duty."]

Last year, there were over 22,000 high-risk deliveries, accounting for 10% of the total.

As the trend of older pregnant women and the increase in infertility treatments lead to more risky deliveries, there are calls to improve the delivery infrastructure.

This is KBS News, Jin Sun-min.
진선민
진선민 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

역대 최악의 산불…피해 규모 1조 원 넘을 듯

역대 최악의 산불…피해 규모 1조 원 넘을 듯
밀집한 소나무 숲이 피해 키워 …‘숲 체질’ 개선해야

밀집한 소나무 숲이 피해 키워 …‘숲 체질’ 개선해야
여야 압박에 헌재 “신중하고 최대한 빨리”…‘임기연장 법안’ 공방

여야 압박에 헌재 “신중하고 최대한 빨리”…‘임기연장 법안’ 공방
[단독] “기출문제 줄테니 샤워 장면 보여줘”…직원 성비위 못 막은 서교공

[단독] “기출문제 줄테니 샤워 장면 보여줘”…직원 성비위 못 막은 서교공
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.