Outside directors' role

In our ongoing series examining the challenges facing the domestic stock market, today (Mar. 31) we will delve deeper into the issue of outside directors.



Outside directors are supposed to play roles in monitoring and checking the organization, so why does the controversy over them being mere 'rubber stamps' persist?



Reporter Song Su-jin has closely investigated recent cases that have raised concerns about the infringement of shareholder interests.



Hanwha Aerospace, a key defense industry company.



On Mar. 20th, it decided to raise 3.6 trillion won through a paid-in capital increase, citing a lack of investment funds.



The board of directors that made this decision consisted of three inside directors and four outside directors.



The outside directors received the paid-in capital increase proposal on the day of the board meeting and all voted in favor about two hours later.



This marked the largest paid-in capital increase in Korean history, approved in just half a day.



[Hanwha Aerospace Official/Voice Altered: "We held a preliminary briefing to explain the (paid-in capital increase proposal) in detail. We provided sufficient explanations and listened to opinions before..."]



The fact that they spent 1.3 trillion won in cash to purchase shares of Hanwha Ocean, owned by Chairman Kim Seung-yeon's three sons, and concerns over stock price declines were essentially overlooked.



Doosan Bobcat, a construction machinery manufacturer.



Doosan Robotics, which makes industrial robots.



Last July, they announced a merger plan.



The merger ratio, which valued the loss-making robotics stock at 1 and the Bobcat, which earns over 1 trillion won annually, at 0.63, became a point of contention.



All four outside directors of Bobcat voted in favor of the merger proposal, but when the merger withdrawal proposal came up a month later amid growing controversy, they again voted unanimously in favor.



They supported both the merger and its cancellation.



One outside director stated, "The controlling shareholders are people who have a strong sense of ownership," and added, "It’s not bad that their opinions are often reflected," in an interview with KBS.



In the past two years, the number of agenda items voted on by the boards of directors of the top 10 group listed companies has exceeded 6,100.



Only 14 items were rejected.



Among these, the total number of votes against cast by individual outside directors was 51.



[Park Joo-geun/CEO of corporate analysis firm 'Leaders Index': "Now, outside directors think that their primary duty is to benefit the management and the owner family, so shareholders are not even on their radar."]



Hanwha stated that the paid-in capital increase is the best way to secure defense competitiveness, while Doosan reported that they withdrew the merger proposal in consideration of shareholder opinions.



KBS News, Song Su-jin.



This is why discussions about the ineffectiveness of outside directors are emerging.



Every year around this time, as corporate shareholder meetings take place, the same controversies arise. Although it has been over 20 years since the outside director system was introduced, the reality remains stagnant.



Why is that? Reporter Park Chan met with outside directors to hear their thoughts.



[Daewoo Heavy Industries Shareholders' Meeting/Feb. 1998: "(The appointment of outside directors) is expected to greatly help the operation of the company."]



Outside directors were introduced in 1998, shortly after the IMF financial crisis, as part of chaebol reform.



[KBS News9/Febr998: "Large corporations are consecutively appointing outside directors at today's shareholders' meetings."]



Professor Kim Dai-sik, the first outside director of SK Telecom.



[Kim Dai-sik/SK Telecom's first outside director: "(The existing directors) thought those people a bit strange. They kept presenting different things in the board meeting, so they were wondering what our purpose was."]



They were often treated as eyesores.



[Kim Dai-sik/SK Telecom's first outside director: "When we were very active and said, 'Aren't we being deceived? Restore the contract to its original state,' the management would insist that 'we can't do that,' and they would just back out."]



Now, 28 years later.



Has the board of directors changed at all?



[Lee Won-ki/Current outside director at a financial company: "It becomes very awkward for an outside director to go into a board that has no discussion or debate and express opposing opinions alone."]



Not everything has remained the same.



The compensation for one outside director on the KOSPI.



In 2010, it was an average of 29.5 million won, and by 2020, it had risen to 41 million won.



For the top 20 companies by market capitalization, this year it is 106 million won.



[Lee Won-ki/Current outside director at a financial company: "They want to repay the management that appointed them. Instead of monitoring and supervising the management, outside directors feel a sense of camaraderie."]



[1999/Beginning of small shareholder movement: "To appoint independent outside directors..."]



[2001/Mandatory outside directors for listed companies: "To ensure that at least 25% are outside directors..."]



[2020/Separate election of audit committee members: "To separate at least one audit committee member from the directors..."]



The system has improved in this way.



However, the management culture that favors the largest shareholders remains unchanged.



[Kim Dai-sik/SK Telecom's first outside director: "The controlling shareholders are powerful people who appoint those who suit their preferences."]



[Lee Won-ki/Current outside director at a financial company: "In reality, most outside directors are appointed by the current management or the controlling shareholders."]



KBS News, Park Chan.



