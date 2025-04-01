Court faces political pressure

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The head of the Constitutional Court's Secretariat faced intense questioning today (Mar. 31) in the National Assembly regarding the delay in the impeachment ruling of President Yoon Suk Yeol.



The Secretariat head stated that they are proceeding cautiously with the deliberation and that the goal is to reach a conclusion as soon as possible, providing a rather general response.



Reporter Lee Hee-yeon has the details.



[Report]



Both the ruling and opposition parties are concerned about when the ruling on President Yoon will be announced.



[Seo Young-kyo/National Assembly Legislation and Judiciary Committee/Democratic Party: "As it keeps dragging on, the public is suspecting that an invisible hand has entered the Constitutional Court?"]



[Park Jun-tae/National Assembly Legislation and Judiciary Committee/People Power Party: "Are you able to confirm that discussions are ongoing with the goal of reaching a conclusion before April 18th?"]



[Kim Jeong-won/Head of the Constitutional Court Secretariat: "We are currently deliberating with utmost caution, and our basic goal is to conduct all trials as quickly as possible."]



They also questioned the reasons for the delay.



[Jo Bae-sook/National Assembly Legislation and Judiciary Committee/People Power Party: "To issue a ruling, six votes are needed, and since you don't have six, are you just waiting until you do?"]



[Lee Seong-yoon/National Assembly Legislation and Judiciary Committee/Democratic Party: "There are all sorts of rumors circulating. (Judges) are attending personal events, and even one judge is participating in a tennis tournament..."]



With the retirement of two Constitutional Court judges on April 18th approaching, the opposition party has proposed amendments to the Constitutional Court Act to extend terms if there are no successors.



[Jung Chung-rae/National Assembly Legislative and Judiciary Committee/Democratic Party: "Is there a possibility that the Constitutional Court could experience a blackout or become unable to function...?"]



The ruling party opposed this, calling it an unconstitutional attempt to change the term of judges guaranteed by the Constitution.



[Yoo Sang-beom/National Assembly Legislaton and Judiciary Committee/People Power Party: "This is an overt attempt to privatize the Constitutional Court according to the Democratic Party's wishes and politicize the judiciary."]



The amendment to the Constitutional Court Act has passed the bill review subcommittee led by the opposition party.



This is KBS News, Lee Hee-yeon.



