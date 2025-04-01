News 9

NTS's one-click tax refund

입력 2025.04.01 (04:14)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The National Tax Service has also launched a so-called one-click refund service for taxpayers to easily get back their overpaid taxes.

Unlike private companies, there are no fees involved.

On the first day today (Mar. 31), 140,000 people applied, resulting in over 10 billion won being refunded.

Let's see how to get a refund.

Reporter Kim Ji-sook has the details.

[Report]

First, you need to access the National Tax Service's Home Tax website.

Find the 'one-click' refund menu, and after logging in or verifying your identity, the results will appear.

If there are no taxes to be refunded, it will indicate that you are not eligible for a refund, and if there is a refund amount, it will show the amount, and you just need to click 'file' to complete the process.

["Your name and refund amount will be displayed. Please press the 'file as is' button."]

According to the National Tax Service, unlike private platforms, there will be no penalties for excessive refunds.

It automatically filters out frequent mistakes such as duplicate personal deductions or exceeding income deduction limits.

[Lee Seong-jin/National Tax Service Information Management Officer: "We have calculated the refund amount by reviewing various deduction requirements through big data analysis, so there is no risk of penalties due to excessive refunds."]

Naturally, there are no fees.

This is the biggest difference compared to private platforms that take 10-20% of the refund amount as a fee.

[Jeon Seung-min/Tax platform user: "As the refund amount increases, the fees also increase, which was a bit of a burden."]

Professions with a high probability of refunds include delivery riders and academy instructors.

Typically, 20% is deducted uniformly from their paychecks at workplaces, which often results in excessive deductions.

Among the 1.6 million individuals with personal service income, the majority are eligible for refunds, along with 900,000 wage earners with additional income from side jobs.

There are also 610,000 individuals with one-time income such as prize money or royalties.

The expected average refund amount is about 90,000 won, but individuals must 'file' themselves.

On the first day of the service, 140,000 people are expected to apply, resulting in a refund of 11.4 billion won.

This is KBS News, Kim Ji-sook reporting.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • NTS's one-click tax refund
    • 입력 2025-04-01 04:14:58
    News 9
[Anchor]

The National Tax Service has also launched a so-called one-click refund service for taxpayers to easily get back their overpaid taxes.

Unlike private companies, there are no fees involved.

On the first day today (Mar. 31), 140,000 people applied, resulting in over 10 billion won being refunded.

Let's see how to get a refund.

Reporter Kim Ji-sook has the details.

[Report]

First, you need to access the National Tax Service's Home Tax website.

Find the 'one-click' refund menu, and after logging in or verifying your identity, the results will appear.

If there are no taxes to be refunded, it will indicate that you are not eligible for a refund, and if there is a refund amount, it will show the amount, and you just need to click 'file' to complete the process.

["Your name and refund amount will be displayed. Please press the 'file as is' button."]

According to the National Tax Service, unlike private platforms, there will be no penalties for excessive refunds.

It automatically filters out frequent mistakes such as duplicate personal deductions or exceeding income deduction limits.

[Lee Seong-jin/National Tax Service Information Management Officer: "We have calculated the refund amount by reviewing various deduction requirements through big data analysis, so there is no risk of penalties due to excessive refunds."]

Naturally, there are no fees.

This is the biggest difference compared to private platforms that take 10-20% of the refund amount as a fee.

[Jeon Seung-min/Tax platform user: "As the refund amount increases, the fees also increase, which was a bit of a burden."]

Professions with a high probability of refunds include delivery riders and academy instructors.

Typically, 20% is deducted uniformly from their paychecks at workplaces, which often results in excessive deductions.

Among the 1.6 million individuals with personal service income, the majority are eligible for refunds, along with 900,000 wage earners with additional income from side jobs.

There are also 610,000 individuals with one-time income such as prize money or royalties.

The expected average refund amount is about 90,000 won, but individuals must 'file' themselves.

On the first day of the service, 140,000 people are expected to apply, resulting in a refund of 11.4 billion won.

This is KBS News, Kim Ji-sook reporting.
김지숙
김지숙 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

역대 최악의 산불…피해 규모 1조 원 넘을 듯

역대 최악의 산불…피해 규모 1조 원 넘을 듯
밀집한 소나무 숲이 피해 키워 …‘숲 체질’ 개선해야

밀집한 소나무 숲이 피해 키워 …‘숲 체질’ 개선해야
여야 압박에 헌재 “신중하고 최대한 빨리”…‘임기연장 법안’ 공방

여야 압박에 헌재 “신중하고 최대한 빨리”…‘임기연장 법안’ 공방
[단독] “기출문제 줄테니 샤워 장면 보여줘”…직원 성비위 못 막은 서교공

[단독] “기출문제 줄테니 샤워 장면 보여줘”…직원 성비위 못 막은 서교공
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.