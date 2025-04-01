NTS's one-click tax refund

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The National Tax Service has also launched a so-called one-click refund service for taxpayers to easily get back their overpaid taxes.



Unlike private companies, there are no fees involved.



On the first day today (Mar. 31), 140,000 people applied, resulting in over 10 billion won being refunded.



Let's see how to get a refund.



Reporter Kim Ji-sook has the details.



[Report]



First, you need to access the National Tax Service's Home Tax website.



Find the 'one-click' refund menu, and after logging in or verifying your identity, the results will appear.



If there are no taxes to be refunded, it will indicate that you are not eligible for a refund, and if there is a refund amount, it will show the amount, and you just need to click 'file' to complete the process.



["Your name and refund amount will be displayed. Please press the 'file as is' button."]



According to the National Tax Service, unlike private platforms, there will be no penalties for excessive refunds.



It automatically filters out frequent mistakes such as duplicate personal deductions or exceeding income deduction limits.



[Lee Seong-jin/National Tax Service Information Management Officer: "We have calculated the refund amount by reviewing various deduction requirements through big data analysis, so there is no risk of penalties due to excessive refunds."]



Naturally, there are no fees.



This is the biggest difference compared to private platforms that take 10-20% of the refund amount as a fee.



[Jeon Seung-min/Tax platform user: "As the refund amount increases, the fees also increase, which was a bit of a burden."]



Professions with a high probability of refunds include delivery riders and academy instructors.



Typically, 20% is deducted uniformly from their paychecks at workplaces, which often results in excessive deductions.



Among the 1.6 million individuals with personal service income, the majority are eligible for refunds, along with 900,000 wage earners with additional income from side jobs.



There are also 610,000 individuals with one-time income such as prize money or royalties.



The expected average refund amount is about 90,000 won, but individuals must 'file' themselves.



On the first day of the service, 140,000 people are expected to apply, resulting in a refund of 11.4 billion won.



This is KBS News, Kim Ji-sook reporting.



