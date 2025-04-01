[Exclusive] Wildfire offenders get off easy

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



How are people who caused forest fires being punished?



An analysis of the first trial rulings for those who caused forest fires over the past five years shows that the proportion of those who received actual prison sentences was less than 1% of the total number of forest fire cases.



Reporter Park Young-min has the exclusive coverage.



[Report]



The 2020 Gangwon Goseong forest fire turned an area equivalent to 120 soccer fields into ashes.



[Jung Hae-geun/Goseong County, Gangwon Province/May 2020: "It really started to spread very rapidly...."]



The fire was caused by Mr. A's negligence in managing a wood-burning boiler, and he was sentenced to 10 months in prison with a 2-year probation.



Whether it is a mistake or arson, the law stipulates punishment for causing a fire in the forest under the Forest Protection Act.



Although the penalty for unintentional fire under the Forest Protection Act is higher than that under the Criminal Act, the reality is different.



A review of the first trial rulings issued in the past five years shows that only 8 cases received actual prison sentences.



In cases of first-time offenders, remorse, or settlements, sentences were reduced due to reasons such as mistakes or old age.



In terms of total forest fires, actual prison sentences account for only about 0.3%.



It is also difficult to find those who caused the forest fires.



Only about 4 out of 10 people are caught, and most of them receive either deferred prosecution or community service orders.



As a result, this leads to a sense of complacency with thoughts like 'It should be fine' or 'This can't be.'



At the entrance of hiking trails, banners are posted warning that fines will be imposed for starting fires, but as you go a little further up, cigarette butts are found.



[Hiking Information Center Staff/voice altered: "When we get reports of people smoking in the mountains and we go up, the cigarette is usually finished in 1-2 minutes. If they are cooking ramen, it’s done by the time we arrive."]



[Park Deok-heum/Member of the National Assembly, Agriculture, Food, Rural Affairs, Oceans and Fisheries Committee/People Power Party: "Instead of lenient punishments, we need to fully utilize legal measures to raise awareness."]



In the 21st National Assembly, all bills to strengthen forest fire penalties were discarded due to the expiration of the term, and in December of last year, the Forest Disaster Prevention Act to strengthen forest fire response passed the National Assembly, but the level of punishment remained the same.



This is KBS News, Park Young-min.



