Dense pines fuel destruction

[Anchor]

In light of this large forest fire, KBS has prepared a series of reports examining measures to prevent damage from forest fires.

Today (Mar. 31), we will first look at the current status of our forests, which are vulnerable to forest fires, and explore improvement measures.

There are analyses suggesting that the dense pine forests have exacerbated the damage.

Reporter Lee Se-heum has investigated what improvements are necessary.

[Report]

After a week of raging flames, the once lush pine forests have turned to ashes.

Pine trees were planted across the country as part of the government's afforestation project in the 1970s.

They thrive even in poor soil, which has led to rapid forest restoration.

Currently, they account for over 20% of the national forest area, making them the most prevalent single species.

However, when a forest fire occurs, it causes significant damage.

Due to the flammable resin and the fact that they retain leaves during the dry spring, once a fire starts, they burn more intensely and for a longer duration than broadleaf trees.

[Lee Byeong-du/Head of Forest Disaster Environment Research Department, National Institute of Forest Science: "Large forest fires occur when they meet pine trees. When a fire ignites in a pine forest, it releases a lot of thermal energy and spreads very quickly."]

There are criticisms that the afforestation projects focused on 'tree planting' have exacerbated the damage.

Dead trees that were not thinned out became fuel for the fire, and the high density allowed the fire to spread more easily.

In the case of Sancheong, Gyeongnam Province, fallen leaves piled up to adult waist height, making firefighting difficult.

Experts emphasize that it is time for a 'physique improvement' of the forests.

They suggest replacing some coniferous forests with fire-resistant species to create 'firebreak forests' or thinning trees in areas where the spread of forest fires is a concern to maintain appropriate spacing.

[Nam Seong-hyun/Chair Professor at Kookmin University/Former Head of the Korea Forest Service: "We need to selectively thin out the artificially planted trees and prune the branches. To reduce the fuel for forest fires, forest management is being practiced, especially in developed countries."]

Forest experts agree that for forest management projects like creating firebreak forests, requires not only landowner consent but also policy support, including budget allocation.

This is KBS News, Lee Se-heum.

