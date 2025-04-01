News 9

[Exclusive] Seoul Metro employee's misconduct

[Anchor]

An employee of the Seoul Metro has been caught engaging in inappropriate behavior towards job seekers.

The corporation failed to conduct a proper investigation after receiving reports, leading to further harm, and this employee was only recently suspended from their position.

Reporter Kim Seong-soo has the exclusive coverage.

[Report]

Kim, a 20-something who dreamed of joining the Seoul Metro

While searching for information on past exam questions, he came across a YouTube channel and blog run by employee A.

Claiming to be a current employee and boasting various certifications, A suddenly began making strange demands under the pretext of needing a video call for job counseling.

[Kim ○○/Victim: "Take off everything and only wear underwear, then pour water on yourself. Get wet with cold water. Why are you covering the camera? Show it clearly...."]

This was after A had already received various personal information from the victim.

Fearing it would harm their job prospects, the victim felt they had no choice but to comply, only to later discover that more than 20 job seekers had suffered similar experiences.

[Kim ○○/Victim: "Using the fact that they are a current employee and have past exam questions as leverage, they exploited the desperation of the candidates and engaged in gaslighting...."]

There was an opportunity to stop this inappropriate behavior last year.

A had received complaints about 'abuse of power' against job seekers, which were reported to the corporation.

However, only a warning was issued, and A continued to operate his channel, contacting other job seekers.

The corporation also formally approved A's application for dual employment related to running the YouTube channel.

[Victim who filed the complaint/voice altered: "I filed the complaint hoping that such incidents would not happen again, but instead, there were even more severe victims afterward...."]

The Seoul Metro explained that at the time of the report last year, they could not confirm private communications with the victims and thus did not recognize any illegal activity.

They also stated that A has recently been suspended from their position and reported to the police.

This is Kim Seong-soo from KBS News.

