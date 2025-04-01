News 9

Desperate cry in the darkness

[Anchor]

This is news about the earthquake in Myanmar.

International organizations have declared a top-level state of emergency in Myanmar and requested support from various countries.

As the critical 72-hour 'golden time' now passed, on-site efforts continue to rescue even one more person.

Reporter Kim Yang-soon has the details.

[Report]

In the pitch-black darkness all around, desperate voices can be heard.

[“Officer, officer, we are here.”]

At the moment the earthquake struck, the walls of an apartment collapsed, trapping two teenage granddaughters with their 75-year-old grandmother under a pile of concrete.

The children, who filmed a video to leave for their family in case of the worst situation, are banging on the steel frame with a metal rod, desperately calling for help.

[“We are here, please help us. We are here.”]

Finally, as they were safely rescued, the father posted the video recorded by his daughters on social media, pleading for help for Myanmar.

[“Clap, hooray!”]

A child's foot is revealed through the mountain of collapsed debris.

A 5-year-old child who was trapped is brought down on an excavator's scoop along with the rescue team.

At the site of the collapse of the 11-story Sky Villa, the second tallest apartment in Mandalay, people who had been trapped for over 60 hours were also rescued.

However, today marks the fourth day since the earthquake occurred, and as the 72-hour golden time for survival has passed, miraculous rescue news is becoming increasingly rare.

[Champhen Kaewanoi/Family of a victim in Bangkok, Thailand: “I hope my mother and sister are alive. I want to see their faces again.”]

The World Health Organization has reported that the death toll is expected to exceed 10,000 and has declared a top-level state of emergency in Myanmar.

This is KBS News, Kim Yang-soon.

