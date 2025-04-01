Jeong Seung-won's goal ceremony

동영상 고정 취소

Last weekend in professional football, the incident involving FC Seoul's transfer player Jung Seung-won, known as the reverse run incident, caught attention.



Fans have had varied reactions to Jung Seung-won's provocative actions.



Reporter Kim Ki-beom has the story.



[Report]



Jung Seung-won's picturesque volley was so spectacular that it was almost worthy of the goal of the year.



However, his next action was beyond imagination, overshadowing this wonderful goal.



He sprinted over 70 meters towards the away section of the opposing team, Daegu.



His teammate Kim Jin-soo barely managed to stop him, minimizing the provocation towards the crowd, but it eventually escalated into a bench-clearing incident.



Jung Seung-won stated that it was a goal celebration he wanted to show to the fans of his former team who jeered at him.



[Jung Seung-won/Seoul: "I had been with (Daegu) for a long time, and while playing football, I heard a lot of jeers. I think I wanted to show that I have grown and become this big."]



In the past, Togolese player Adebayor, who transferred from Arsenal to Manchester City, had a similar post-goal celebration.



The Korea Professional Football League decided not to impose any special sanctions on Jung Seung-won, unlike the case of goalkeeper Baek Jong-beom, who provoked the crowd last year, as no significant incidents occurred.



Fans' reactions were mixed.



There were criticisms of a lack of respect for his former team, while others noted that it provided an interesting story for the K League.



During his time in Daegu, Jung Seung-won had disagreements with the club over image rights issues and also faced conflicts with Daegu fans due to controversies over violations of COVID-19 prevention regulations.



Jung Seung-won, who does not hesitate to express his quirky behavior, is being evaluated as the most distinctive troublemaker in the K League since Lee Cheon-soo.



This is KBS News, Kim Ki-beom.



