News Today

[News Today] Impeachment verdict to come Friday

입력 2025.04.01 (15:46) 수정 2025.04.01 (15:47)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
Our top story begins with the impeachment verdict schedule against President Yoon Suk Yeol. It's set for this Friday, 11 a.m. This comes 111 days after the National Assembly passed the impeachment motion.

[REPORT]
The Constitutional Court says it will issue a verdict on President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment case at 11 a.m. this Friday.

It will come 111 days after the National Assembly submitted an impeachment motion to the Constitutional Court and 38 days after the last of the 11 court hearings held on Feb. 25.

The court has decided to permit the live broadcast of the verdict announcement given the gravity of the issue and public interest.

Members of the public will be allowed in the courtroom when the verdict will be announced.

Acting Constitutional Court chief justice Moon Hyung-bae will likely read the ruling.

If at least six out of the eight justices vote in favor of the president's impeachment, he will be immediately removed from office.

If three or more judges vote to dismiss or reject the case, President Yoon will be immediately reinstated.

It hasn't been decided yet if Yoon will personally attend the announcement of his verdict.

Before the date of the verdict was set, the president's legal defense team insinuated in a phone call with KBS that Yoon was unlikely to attend.

President Yoon declared emergency martial law on the night of December 3, 2024.

The National Assembly passed a motion to impeach him for declaring martial law and violating the Constitution and the law by mobilizing military troops to parliament and the National Election Commission, and put him up for an impeachment trial.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] Impeachment verdict to come Friday
    • 입력 2025-04-01 15:46:40
    • 수정2025-04-01 15:47:20
    News Today

[LEAD]
Our top story begins with the impeachment verdict schedule against President Yoon Suk Yeol. It's set for this Friday, 11 a.m. This comes 111 days after the National Assembly passed the impeachment motion.

[REPORT]
The Constitutional Court says it will issue a verdict on President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment case at 11 a.m. this Friday.

It will come 111 days after the National Assembly submitted an impeachment motion to the Constitutional Court and 38 days after the last of the 11 court hearings held on Feb. 25.

The court has decided to permit the live broadcast of the verdict announcement given the gravity of the issue and public interest.

Members of the public will be allowed in the courtroom when the verdict will be announced.

Acting Constitutional Court chief justice Moon Hyung-bae will likely read the ruling.

If at least six out of the eight justices vote in favor of the president's impeachment, he will be immediately removed from office.

If three or more judges vote to dismiss or reject the case, President Yoon will be immediately reinstated.

It hasn't been decided yet if Yoon will personally attend the announcement of his verdict.

Before the date of the verdict was set, the president's legal defense team insinuated in a phone call with KBS that Yoon was unlikely to attend.

President Yoon declared emergency martial law on the night of December 3, 2024.

The National Assembly passed a motion to impeach him for declaring martial law and violating the Constitution and the law by mobilizing military troops to parliament and the National Election Commission, and put him up for an impeachment trial.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

탄핵 선고일 지정에 경찰 헌재 앞 진공화 시작

탄핵 선고일 지정에 경찰 헌재 앞 진공화 시작
헌재, 윤 대통령 탄핵심판 4일 오전 11시 선고

헌재, 윤 대통령 탄핵심판 4일 오전 11시 선고
윤 대통령 선고기일 지정에…여 “공정한 판결 기대” 야 “파면해야”

윤 대통령 선고기일 지정에…여 “공정한 판결 기대” 야 “파면해야”
“상호관세 발표, 미국 2일 오후 3시…우리시각 내일 새벽 4시”

“상호관세 발표, 미국 2일 오후 3시…우리시각 내일 새벽 4시”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.