[News Today] Impeachment verdict to come Friday
[LEAD]
Our top story begins with the impeachment verdict schedule against President Yoon Suk Yeol. It's set for this Friday, 11 a.m. This comes 111 days after the National Assembly passed the impeachment motion.
[REPORT]
The Constitutional Court says it will issue a verdict on President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment case at 11 a.m. this Friday.
It will come 111 days after the National Assembly submitted an impeachment motion to the Constitutional Court and 38 days after the last of the 11 court hearings held on Feb. 25.
The court has decided to permit the live broadcast of the verdict announcement given the gravity of the issue and public interest.
Members of the public will be allowed in the courtroom when the verdict will be announced.
Acting Constitutional Court chief justice Moon Hyung-bae will likely read the ruling.
If at least six out of the eight justices vote in favor of the president's impeachment, he will be immediately removed from office.
If three or more judges vote to dismiss or reject the case, President Yoon will be immediately reinstated.
It hasn't been decided yet if Yoon will personally attend the announcement of his verdict.
Before the date of the verdict was set, the president's legal defense team insinuated in a phone call with KBS that Yoon was unlikely to attend.
President Yoon declared emergency martial law on the night of December 3, 2024.
The National Assembly passed a motion to impeach him for declaring martial law and violating the Constitution and the law by mobilizing military troops to parliament and the National Election Commission, and put him up for an impeachment trial.
