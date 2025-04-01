[News Today] Ex-lawmaker Chang Je-won found dead

입력 2025-04-01 15:46:50 수정 2025-04-01 15:47:40 News Today





[LEAD]

Former People Power Party lawmaker Chang Je-won was found dead last night. He was under police investigation for alleged sexual assault.



[REPORT]

Former People Power Party lawmaker Chang Je-won was found dead at around 11:40 p.m. Monday.



He was discovered at an officetel building in Seoul's Gangdong-gu District.



A note believed to be written by him is also known to have been found at the site.



A police official said there were no signs of foul play.



Chang had been under investigation over allegations he sexually assaulted his former secretary.



He was recently accused of harassing the secretary at a hotel in Seoul's Gangnam area in November 2015 when he was serving as vice president of a university in Busan.



He denied all charges.



In a social media post, he claimed the accusation was false and suggested there might be a hidden agenda or conspiracy behind it.



In response, the accuser said Monday that she submitted to the police concrete evidence supporting sexual violence including video footage taken inside that hotel room and DNA samples.



The alleged video has also been shared through the media.



The clip shows a man suspected to be Chang calling the accuser's name, ordering errands and trying to molest her.



Meanwhile, the accuser had scheduled a press conference at 10 a.m. Tuesday to talk about why she was pressing charges but has canceled the event following news of Chang's death.