[News Today] Elderly, Disabled hit hardest by fire

[LEAD]

The wildfire's aftermath continues to affect the Yeongnam region. Many residents in the mountain villages are over 80, facing difficulties evacuating alone. Calls are growing for a critical review of the wildfire response system.



[REPORT]

A village blanketed in smoke caused by a wildfire. Firefighters run down alleyways.



"Come out!"



They hurriedly evacuate a senior citizen who was helplessly staying put at his home.



"Come quick! Just come! This way!"



They even carried a nonagenarian person on their back. The firefighter unit rescued a total of ten people.



Gyeongsangbuk-do Province is largely populated with elderly people. Let's get a closer look at the situation there.



Residents of this village are in their 70s on average and just three of the 16 families have their own vehicles.



Park Sang-jae / Cheongsong-gun resident

With the lack of mobility, this woman would have died here if she had not been given the ride.



In Cheongsong and Yeongdeok 24 people died due to the wildfire.



Of the victims, two were in their 70s and 15 were in their 80s and 90s. 71 percent were people who could not escape on their own for their old age, dementia or disabilities.



Prof. Chae Hee-mun / Kangwon Nat'l University

Most importantly, it is necessary to provide education and training to the elderly about where to go and evacuate.



The wildfire in Geyongsangbuk-do Province has caused the worst-ever casualties.



There is analysis that it is necessary to overhaul the emergency response system in rural communities and prepare shelters and means of transportation for those in need.