[News Today] Resumption of short selling

South Korea lifted its ban on short selling, a regulation that was unique to South Korea among major nations. This lift was aimed at attracting foreign investors. Yet, the market did not respond favorably on its first day back.



SK Hynix's shares down 4% and Posco Future M's stock price down 6%.



On the first day of resumed short selling, large-cap stocks in semiconductors and secondary batteries plunged sharply.



Short selling is a trading strategy where an investor borrows shares and sells them in the hope of buying them back later at a lower price.



For example, borrowing and selling a share priced at 10,000 won, or about six dollars 80 cents, will earn you 10,000 won.



When the share price goes down to 9,000 won, you buy it back and pay back, leaving a 1,000 won profit margin.



The problem lies with what's called naked short selling which doesn't involve the borrowing portion. But measures are now in place to tackle this scheme.



Jeong Eun-bo / Chair, Korea Exchange (Mar. 19)

Illegal short selling must be detected at order placement. The Korea Exchange will seek a solution to this matter.



Short selling has the effect of cooling off overheated share prices to an appropriate level.



The practice is allowed in all major economies.



If too much short selling concentrates on certain stocks, it can increase market instability. But if illegal trades can be filtered out, it could boost trust in the Korean stock market.



Kim Hak-kyun / Shinyoung Securities

Short selling targets will see share price dip, but buying power balances it, which makes it neutral for the market as a whole.



Analysis of previous short selling bans and liftings that occurred three times in the past shows the benchmark KOSPI rose an average 8.9% during the 60 days since resumption.



With the index sinking 3% on the first day, the short selling volume amounted to some 1.7 trillion won, or over 1.1 billion dollars, with foreign investors accounting for 90% of the total.