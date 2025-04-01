News Today

[News Today] Hospitals' 24-hour delivery minimal

[LEAD]
Last year saw over 20,000 high-risk deliveries, posing significant risks to expectant mothers and their babies. Despite the critical need for round-the-clock delivery services, many pregnant women end up desperately searching for hospitals, a dilemma often described as 'ambulance ramping.'

[REPORT]
24-weeks pregnant with twins, this woman visited a local OB-GYN clinic after experiencing contraction before dawn.

She had to go into emergency surgery at a larger hospital for premature birth.

In the greater capital area and Chungcheong Province, no hospitals were able to
take her. So she was transported aboard a helicopter to Changwon, which is 300 kilometers away from where she lives.

Lee Seong-yoon / OB-GYN doctor in Pyeongtaek
Some said they couldn't perform emergency obstetric surgery. Others said no
vacancy in the newborn's unit. So we called the 119 service and contacted the Changwon hospital.

Hospitals are supposed to accept high-risk pregnant women around the clock.
But commonly, mothers-to-be and local doctors have to make efforts to look for and find a maternity hospital offering delivery services.

KBS found that of some 400 emergency medical institutions nationwide, just 85 offer around-the-clock delivery services.

The 24-hour delivery service is not available at 80 percent of the emergency facilites which is 327 hospitals.

The situation is far worse in provincial regions.

In Chungcheongbuk-do Province, no general hospital offers delivery services around the clock. In Gwangju, Ulsan, Jeollanam-do Province and Sejong, the procedure is available only in one hospital each.

Provincial OB-GYN doctor /
Many hospitals categorized by government as available hardly accept emergency cases. When I'm on duty during holidays, it feels like walking on eggshells.

Last year, 22,000 deliveries were reported as high-risk cases, accounting for ten percent of the total.

