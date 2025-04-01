News Today

[News Today] Violations in overseas adoptions

입력 2025.04.01 (15:48) 수정 2025.04.01 (15:49)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
300 overseas adoptees filed a petition with the Truth and Reconciliation Commission three years ago. They alleged human rights violations in their adoption processes. After over two years of probing, it has been found that documents were in fact falsified, converting missing children into orphans to facilitate their adoption.

[REPORT]
Peter Moller and Han Boon-young were adopted to Denmark 51 years ago.

When they received their adoption papers from an adoption agency, they discovered something strange.

Han Bun-young, Peter Moller / Korean adoptees raised in Denmark
But when you compare with other friends, it's the same thing. Just another date and another year. (It's like a template.)

Some 300 Korean adoptees raised abroad requested the Truth and Reconciliation Commission to conduct a probe into alleged human rights violations committed during the adoption process.

After about two years of investigation, the commission found human rights violations.

Regardless of where they were actually found, records falsely stated adoptees were discovered in front of adoption agencies, labeling them as orphans.

Some were even recorded as missing children but were falsely labeled as orphans and put up for adoption.

There was even a case when one of the children who was up for adoption died and was replaced by another child.

Chung Young-hoon / Truth and Reconciliation Commission
The government promoted mass overseas adoptions but failed to properly oversee the process for years, leading to widespread mismanagement.

Based on these findings, the commission became the first state body to acknowledge the violations of overseas adoptions and recommended a government apology and support for the victims.

However, the victims say they need more concrete and effective measures.

Kim Yu-ri / Korean adoptee raised in France
DNA tests are prohibited in Korea to those who have information about our parents. All adoptees must have the right to undergo DNA testing.

The truth-finding probe for half of the applicants has been put on hold due to the lack of data, but the commission is set to conclude its investigation in May.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] Violations in overseas adoptions
    • 입력 2025-04-01 15:48:31
    • 수정2025-04-01 15:49:07
    News Today

[LEAD]
300 overseas adoptees filed a petition with the Truth and Reconciliation Commission three years ago. They alleged human rights violations in their adoption processes. After over two years of probing, it has been found that documents were in fact falsified, converting missing children into orphans to facilitate their adoption.

[REPORT]
Peter Moller and Han Boon-young were adopted to Denmark 51 years ago.

When they received their adoption papers from an adoption agency, they discovered something strange.

Han Bun-young, Peter Moller / Korean adoptees raised in Denmark
But when you compare with other friends, it's the same thing. Just another date and another year. (It's like a template.)

Some 300 Korean adoptees raised abroad requested the Truth and Reconciliation Commission to conduct a probe into alleged human rights violations committed during the adoption process.

After about two years of investigation, the commission found human rights violations.

Regardless of where they were actually found, records falsely stated adoptees were discovered in front of adoption agencies, labeling them as orphans.

Some were even recorded as missing children but were falsely labeled as orphans and put up for adoption.

There was even a case when one of the children who was up for adoption died and was replaced by another child.

Chung Young-hoon / Truth and Reconciliation Commission
The government promoted mass overseas adoptions but failed to properly oversee the process for years, leading to widespread mismanagement.

Based on these findings, the commission became the first state body to acknowledge the violations of overseas adoptions and recommended a government apology and support for the victims.

However, the victims say they need more concrete and effective measures.

Kim Yu-ri / Korean adoptee raised in France
DNA tests are prohibited in Korea to those who have information about our parents. All adoptees must have the right to undergo DNA testing.

The truth-finding probe for half of the applicants has been put on hold due to the lack of data, but the commission is set to conclude its investigation in May.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

탄핵 선고일 지정에 경찰 헌재 앞 진공화 시작

탄핵 선고일 지정에 경찰 헌재 앞 진공화 시작
헌재, 윤 대통령 탄핵심판 4일 오전 11시 선고

헌재, 윤 대통령 탄핵심판 4일 오전 11시 선고
윤 대통령 선고기일 지정에…여 “공정한 판결 기대” 야 “파면해야”

윤 대통령 선고기일 지정에…여 “공정한 판결 기대” 야 “파면해야”
“상호관세 발표, 미국 2일 오후 3시…우리시각 내일 새벽 4시”

“상호관세 발표, 미국 2일 오후 3시…우리시각 내일 새벽 4시”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.