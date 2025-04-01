[News Today] Violations in overseas adoptions

300 overseas adoptees filed a petition with the Truth and Reconciliation Commission three years ago. They alleged human rights violations in their adoption processes. After over two years of probing, it has been found that documents were in fact falsified, converting missing children into orphans to facilitate their adoption.



Peter Moller and Han Boon-young were adopted to Denmark 51 years ago.



When they received their adoption papers from an adoption agency, they discovered something strange.



Han Bun-young, Peter Moller / Korean adoptees raised in Denmark

But when you compare with other friends, it's the same thing. Just another date and another year. (It's like a template.)



Some 300 Korean adoptees raised abroad requested the Truth and Reconciliation Commission to conduct a probe into alleged human rights violations committed during the adoption process.



After about two years of investigation, the commission found human rights violations.



Regardless of where they were actually found, records falsely stated adoptees were discovered in front of adoption agencies, labeling them as orphans.



Some were even recorded as missing children but were falsely labeled as orphans and put up for adoption.



There was even a case when one of the children who was up for adoption died and was replaced by another child.



Chung Young-hoon / Truth and Reconciliation Commission

The government promoted mass overseas adoptions but failed to properly oversee the process for years, leading to widespread mismanagement.



Based on these findings, the commission became the first state body to acknowledge the violations of overseas adoptions and recommended a government apology and support for the victims.



However, the victims say they need more concrete and effective measures.



Kim Yu-ri / Korean adoptee raised in France

DNA tests are prohibited in Korea to those who have information about our parents. All adoptees must have the right to undergo DNA testing.



The truth-finding probe for half of the applicants has been put on hold due to the lack of data, but the commission is set to conclude its investigation in May.