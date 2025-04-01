[News Today] Kim Soo-hyun denies underage dating

[LEAD]

Actor Kim Soo-hyun held a press conference addressing allegations related to his rumored relationship with the late Kim Sae-ron during her minor years. He also filed a lawsuit for damages amounting to over one hundred million won against her family.



[REPORT]

Kim Soo-hyun / Actor

First I apologize. It is sad to think that the deceased can not rest in peace.



Bowing his head, actor Kim Soo-hyun acknowledged having a romantic relationship with the late actress Kim Sae-ron. But he denied the accusations that he dated her while she was still a minor.



He made a tearful appeal denying the allegations that the pressure on the actress to repay debts was the reason for her decision to take her own life.



Kim Soo-hyun / Actor

They are forcing me to admit to what is not true.



As counter evidence, he presented a recording of his phone call with the former head of his agency, who is now a witness for Sae-ron's family.



Byun Jin-ho/ Former head of Kim Soo-hyun's agency

I told her about the dereliction of duties. Please explain that to Sae-ron.



However, the actor did not reveal detailed grounds for his denial of the underage dating allegations.



Last week, Kim Sae-ron's family disclosed the chats the couple exchanged via messenger service in 2016 as evidence for accusations that the actor dated Sae-ron when she was still a minor.



Bu Ji-seok / Lawyer

They exchanged conversation implying more than simple hugging. What would we call this but dating?



In response, Kim Soo-hyun proposed to have an investigative agency verify the proposed evidence, which he said was manipulated.



He also lodged a suit worth 12 billion won or nearly 8.14 million U.S. dollars against Kim Sae-ron's family and a Youtube channel operator.