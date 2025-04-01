News 9

President Yoon's ruling set for Fri.

입력 2025.04.01 (23:55)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The date for the ruling has finally been announced.

The impeachment ruling for President Yoon Suk Yeol will be delivered this Friday, April 4, at 11 AM.

The Constitutional Court set the date for the ruling during deliberations today (Apr. 1).

The ruling will be broadcast live on Friday.

First, we have reporter Shin Hyun-wook.

[Report]

[Woo Won-shik/Chairman of the National Assembly/Dec. 14, 2024: "The impeachment motion against President Yoon Suk Yeol is declared passed."]

Case number "2024-heon-na-8"

The Constitutional Court will deliver its ruling on the impeachment case of President Yoon Suk Yeol.

The ruling will take place three days from now, on the 4th, at 11 AM.

It has been 111 days since the National Assembly passed the impeachment motion and 38 days since the conclusion of the hearings.

That makes this the longest among all presidential impeachment cases to date.

So far, a total of 11 hearings have been held, and testimonies from 16 witnesses have been conducted.

After the conclusion of the hearings, there were repeated deliberations, and the date for the ruling was decided during this morning's deliberation.

For security reasons, the Constitutional Court has decided not to disclose the deliberation and verdict procedures until the date of the ruling.

Considering the significance of the case and public interest, the ruling will be broadcast live, and public attendance will be allowed on the day of the ruling.

Attendance by the parties involved on the date of the ruling is not mandatory.

The side of President Yoon has not yet disclosed whether he will attend.

In the meantime, the National Assembly impeachment team has argued that the declaration of emergency martial law and the deployment of troops to the National Assembly are serious violations of the constitution and law, while President Yoon's side has claimed that the emergency martial law was a warning and that there were no orders for the arrest of politicians.

If the Constitutional Court decides to uphold the impeachment, President Yoon will be removed from office.

If the decision is to dismiss or reject the case, President Yoon will return to his duties.

This is KBS News, Shin Hyun-wook.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • President Yoon's ruling set for Fri.
    • 입력 2025-04-01 23:55:30
    News 9
[Anchor]

The date for the ruling has finally been announced.

The impeachment ruling for President Yoon Suk Yeol will be delivered this Friday, April 4, at 11 AM.

The Constitutional Court set the date for the ruling during deliberations today (Apr. 1).

The ruling will be broadcast live on Friday.

First, we have reporter Shin Hyun-wook.

[Report]

[Woo Won-shik/Chairman of the National Assembly/Dec. 14, 2024: "The impeachment motion against President Yoon Suk Yeol is declared passed."]

Case number "2024-heon-na-8"

The Constitutional Court will deliver its ruling on the impeachment case of President Yoon Suk Yeol.

The ruling will take place three days from now, on the 4th, at 11 AM.

It has been 111 days since the National Assembly passed the impeachment motion and 38 days since the conclusion of the hearings.

That makes this the longest among all presidential impeachment cases to date.

So far, a total of 11 hearings have been held, and testimonies from 16 witnesses have been conducted.

After the conclusion of the hearings, there were repeated deliberations, and the date for the ruling was decided during this morning's deliberation.

For security reasons, the Constitutional Court has decided not to disclose the deliberation and verdict procedures until the date of the ruling.

Considering the significance of the case and public interest, the ruling will be broadcast live, and public attendance will be allowed on the day of the ruling.

Attendance by the parties involved on the date of the ruling is not mandatory.

The side of President Yoon has not yet disclosed whether he will attend.

In the meantime, the National Assembly impeachment team has argued that the declaration of emergency martial law and the deployment of troops to the National Assembly are serious violations of the constitution and law, while President Yoon's side has claimed that the emergency martial law was a warning and that there were no orders for the arrest of politicians.

If the Constitutional Court decides to uphold the impeachment, President Yoon will be removed from office.

If the decision is to dismiss or reject the case, President Yoon will return to his duties.

This is KBS News, Shin Hyun-wook.
신현욱
신현욱 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

윤 대통령 탄핵심판 4일 11시 선고…생중계 허용

윤 대통령 탄핵심판 4일 11시 선고…생중계 허용
선고 절차는?…과거엔 20여 분 만에 결론

선고 절차는?…과거엔 20여 분 만에 결론
헌재 결정 가를 주요 쟁점은?

헌재 결정 가를 주요 쟁점은?
산불에 무너진 터전, 철거도 <br>하세월…“경로당서 2개월”

산불에 무너진 터전, 철거도 하세월…“경로당서 2개월”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.