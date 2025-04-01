President Yoon's ruling set for Fri.

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The date for the ruling has finally been announced.



The impeachment ruling for President Yoon Suk Yeol will be delivered this Friday, April 4, at 11 AM.



The Constitutional Court set the date for the ruling during deliberations today (Apr. 1).



The ruling will be broadcast live on Friday.



First, we have reporter Shin Hyun-wook.



[Report]



[Woo Won-shik/Chairman of the National Assembly/Dec. 14, 2024: "The impeachment motion against President Yoon Suk Yeol is declared passed."]



Case number "2024-heon-na-8"



The Constitutional Court will deliver its ruling on the impeachment case of President Yoon Suk Yeol.



The ruling will take place three days from now, on the 4th, at 11 AM.



It has been 111 days since the National Assembly passed the impeachment motion and 38 days since the conclusion of the hearings.



That makes this the longest among all presidential impeachment cases to date.



So far, a total of 11 hearings have been held, and testimonies from 16 witnesses have been conducted.



After the conclusion of the hearings, there were repeated deliberations, and the date for the ruling was decided during this morning's deliberation.



For security reasons, the Constitutional Court has decided not to disclose the deliberation and verdict procedures until the date of the ruling.



Considering the significance of the case and public interest, the ruling will be broadcast live, and public attendance will be allowed on the day of the ruling.



Attendance by the parties involved on the date of the ruling is not mandatory.



The side of President Yoon has not yet disclosed whether he will attend.



In the meantime, the National Assembly impeachment team has argued that the declaration of emergency martial law and the deployment of troops to the National Assembly are serious violations of the constitution and law, while President Yoon's side has claimed that the emergency martial law was a warning and that there were no orders for the arrest of politicians.



If the Constitutional Court decides to uphold the impeachment, President Yoon will be removed from office.



If the decision is to dismiss or reject the case, President Yoon will return to his duties.



This is KBS News, Shin Hyun-wook.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!