Sentencing procedure explained

[Anchor]



Let's take a look at how the sentencing procedure will proceed on Friday.



It is said that the order of reading the decision may change depending on whether the justices' opinions are unanimous or not.



Reporter Lee Ho-jun explains.



[Report]



Eight justices enter the Constitutional Court courtroom, and when the case number is read, the sentencing for President Yoon Suk Yeol begins.



[Moon Hyung-bae/Acting Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court/Feb. 25/11th hearing: "From now on, the 2024 Heonna 8 impeachment case of the President..."]



Following this, the reading of the decision will continue.



If the justices reach a unanimous decision, they will first present their judgments on each issue and then read the conclusion later.



In both previous presidential impeachment trials, the conclusion was read afterward.



[Yoon Young-chul/Former Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court/2004/At the time of the ruling on former President Roh Moo-hyun: "Since the number of justices required for the impeachment decision was not reached, we decided to dismiss it as stated in the conclusion."]



[Lee Jung-mi/Former Acting Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court/2017/At the time of the ruling on former President Park Geun-hye: "With the unanimous opinion of all justices, we announce the conclusion. The conclusion is to dismiss President Park Geun-hye."]



If there are differing opinions among the justices or differences in detailed judgments, it is common to read the conclusion first.



However, the order of sentencing is at the discretion of the court, so there is a possibility that it may proceed differently from the usual practice.



In the cases of former Presidents Roh Moo-hyun and Park Geun-hye, it took about 20 minutes until the sentencing was completed.



[Cha Jin-ah/Professor at Korea University Law School: "If opinions are divided, the justices advocating for each opinion will have to explain their reasons, which could take a considerable amount of time."]



The sentencing takes effect the moment the presiding justice reads the conclusion.



This is KBS News, Lee Ho-jun.



